De Pere girls advance to state tournament

WHITEFISH BAY – The De Pere girls basketball team advanced to its eighth state tournament appearance with a 67-59 win over Germantown in the Division 1 sectional final on Saturday.

The Redbirds (24-2) had three players score double-digit points.

Liz Nies led the way, scoring 18 points, while Lizzie Miller tallied 16 and Rachel Kerkhoff scored 14. Olivia DeCleene added eight points and Annie Schneider chipped in six.

It is the first state tournament appearance for De Pere since 2012, where the Redbirds won the state championship. In the seven previous state appearances, De Pere has won the tournament three times.

For Germantown (23-3), Kenzie Schmitz dropped a game-high 25 points, while Olivia Verdin scored 15.

De Pere faces Middleton (23-3) on Friday at 8:15 p.m. in the WIAA Division 1 semifinal at the Resch Center.

De Pere…31 36 – 67

Germantown…23 36 – 59

DE PERE – Schneider 6, Boyd 5, DeCleene 8, L. Miller 16, Kerkhoff 14, Nies 18. 3-pt: L. Miller 1, Kerkhoff 2. FT: 20-33. F: 18.

GERMANTOWN – McNeal 5, Weitermann 6, Richmond 3, Decker 3, A. Ische 2, Schmitz 25, Averkamp 2, Verdin 15. 3-pt: McNeal 1, Weitermann 2, Richmond 1, Decker 1, Schmitz 2, Verdin 1. FT: 11-20. F: 17.

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Resch Center, Green Bay

Thursday

Division 3 semifinals

1:35 p.m.: Somerset/Bloomer winner vs. Martin Luther (25-1)

3:15 p.m.: Wrightstown (23-3) vs. Madison Edgewood (23-3)

Division 4 semifinals

6:35 p.m.: Durand (23-3) vs. Howards Grove (25-1)

8:15 p.m.: Shiocton (16-8) vs. La Crosse Aquinas (26-0)

Friday

Division 5 semifinals

9:05 a.m.: Clayton (27-0) vs. Milw. Academy of Science (22-4)

10:45 a.m.: Loyal (23-4) vs. Bangor (24-3)

Division 2 semifinals

1:35 p.m.: Hortonville (20-5) vs. Cudahy (19-7)

3:15 p.m.: Beaver Dam (26-0) vs. Monroe (21-3)

Division 1 semifinals

6:35 p.m.: Appleton North (26-0) vs. Milwaukee King (25-0)

8:15 p.m.: De Pere (24-2) vs. Middleton (23-3)

Saturday

11:05 a.m.: Division 5 title

12:45 p.m.: Division 4 title

2:30 p.m.: Division 3 title

6:35 p.m.: Division 2 title

8:15 p.m.: Division 1 title