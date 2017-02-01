De Pere keeps 1-game lead in FRC | Girls Rdp

DE PERE – The De Pere girls basketball team jumped all over Sheboygan North early and earned a 54-43 victory to keep its one-game lead in the chase for a Fox River Classic Conference title.

Lizzie Miller scored 17 points and Liz Nies had 10 points for De Pere (16-2, 13-1), which leads Bay Port by one game in the FRCC with four games to go. The two teams square off on Saturday at De Pere.

De Pere built a 32-16 halftime advantage and hung on from there. Kiara Dallmann scored 16 points to lead North (13-5, 9-5).

Sheb. North…16 27 – 43

De Pere…32 22 – 54

SHEBOYGAN NORTH – Scharinger 4, Kertscher 1, Gierach 10, Dallmann 16, Platz 12. 3-pt: Gierach 1, Platz 2. 3-pt: 8-15. F: 9.

DE PERE – Schneider 6, Boyd 6, DeCleene 8, L. Miller 17, Kerkhoff 4, Hohol 2, Nies 10. 3-pt: Schneider 1, Boyd 1, DeCleene 1, L. Miller 2. FT: 3-5. F: 15.

Bay Port 65, Manitowoc 40

MANITOWOC – Eleven Pirates scored in the FRCC road win.

Maddie Re scored 15 points to lead Bay Port (14-4, 12-2), which led by 11 at halftime and pulled away after the break.

Nicole Parish had 12 points for Manitowoc (4-13, 2-11).

Bay Port…33 32 – 65

Manitowoc…22 18 – 40

BAY PORT – Re 15, Krause 6, Felmer 3, Tingley 2, VanEgeren 5, N. Draghicchio 7, Abel 4, Arbour 5, Knutson 4, Nagel 6, Torzala 7. 3-pt: Re 1, Tingley 1, VanEgeren 1, Torzala 1. FT: 10-20. F: 12.

MANITOWOC – Wallersheim 2, Kliment 10, Parish 12, Zimmer 3, Wrolsen 5, Ecker 2, Bartow 6. 3-pt: Kliment 2, Zimmer 1, Bartow 1. FT: 8-11. F: 18. Fouled out: Hager, Parish.

Ashwaubenon 51, Pulaski 49

PULASKI – Megan Servais recorded 17 points, leading the Jaguars to the road FRCC win.

Along with Servais, Maddie Koch and Autumn Schlader also scored double-digit points. Koch tallied 11 and Schlader totaled 10 for Ashwaubenon (12-4, 8-3).

Isabel Majewski registered 17 points for the Red Raiders (8-8, 6-6), while Madi Winter had 12 and Emily Higgins chipped in 10.

Ashwaubenon shot 9-for-17 at the free-throw line, while Pulaski went 0-for-2.

Ashwaubenon…23 28 – 51

Pulaski…24 25 – 49

ASHWAUBENON – Servais 17, Koch 11, Schlader 10, Rolling 6, Kupsh 4, VanLaanen 3. 3-pt: Schlader 2, Rolling 2. FT: 9-17. F: 6.

PULASKI – Majewski 17, Winter 12, Higgins 10, Splan 6, Ripley 4. 3-pt: Majewski 3, Winter 2, Higgins 2, Splan 2. FT: 0-2. F: 15.

Notre Dame 45,

G.B. Preble 35

GREEN BAY – The Tritons’ big first half helped them in the FRCC matchup.

Lizzie Opichka and Maddie Reitz each scored a team-high 11 points for Notre Dame (10-7, 7-6) while Hana Reitz chipped in with 10.

The Hornets (3-15, 2-12) were led by Alysse Kott, who tallied 17 points.

Notre Dame…28 17 – 45

Green Bay Preble…16 19 – 35

NOTRE DAME – Leskowski 3, M Reitz 11, Papacosta 1, Gierczak 6, Opichka 11, Noble 3, H Reitz 10. 3-pt: H Reitz 1. FT: 14-24. F: 12.

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Stahl 3, Molling 5, Luther 5, Kott 17, Renard 5. 3-pt: Molling 1, Luther 1, Renard 1. FT: 8-12. F: 20.

G.B. Southwest 67, Sheb. South 35

SHEBOYGAN – A dominant first half helped the Trojans take the FRCC matchup.

Jaddan Simmons scored a game-high 21 points for Southwest (8-8, 5-7).

Kiara Thomas chipped in with 16 more for the Trojans.

G.B. Southwest…36 31 – 67

Sheb. South…9 26 – 35

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Simmons 21, Thiel 6, Thomas 16, Seals 4, Lawler 2, Bouche 8, Moens 1, Jackson 4, Litke 5. 3-pt: Thomas 1, Bouche 1. FT: 17-34. F: 25.

SHEBOYGAN SOUTH – Banie 6, Weimann 7, Kiefer 1, Barrington 7, Bridget 5, Marver 3, Pfile 4. 3-pt: Bridget 1. FT: 12-29. F: 24.

Seymour 65,

G.B. East 30

SEYMOUR – Hailey Oskey had 18 points for the Thunder in the Bay win.

Morgan Seitz added 12 points for Seymour (12-5, 7-2), which led 33-9 at halftime.

Ja’Staria Brantley had 18 points for East (2-14, 1-8).

G.B. East…9 21 – 30

Seymour…33 32 – 65

GREEN BAY EAST – Watzka 2, Brantley 18, McDonald 2, (name not known) 8. . 3-pt: Brantley 4. FT: 2-2. F: 12.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 18, Bluma 2, King 2, Seitz 12, VandenLangenberg 8, Moehring 3, Krause 9, Veldt 5, Heinke 2, Johnson 4. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Moehring 1, Veldt. FT: 9-10. F: 2.

G.B. West 59, Shawano 58

GREEN BAY – Jazzlynn Koeller drained two free throws with three seconds left to complete a big rally for the Wildcats in the home win.

Koeller also drained five 3-pointers and scored 32 points for West (4-13, 2-8), which trailed by nine at halftime. She had 24 points after the break. Antonia King added 11 points in the win.

Tory DePerry had 25 points and Hailey Bushman had 12 for Shawano (11-6, 6-3), which shot 28-of-43 on free throws.

Shawano…30 28 – 58

G.B. West…21 38 – 59

SHAWANO – Klemens 2, Williams 2, Bushman 12, To. DePerry 25, Ward 6, Yong 3, Gueths 8. 3-pt: Bushman 1, To. DePerry 1. FT: 28-43. F: 17.

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 32, King 11, VerHaagh 6, Stascak 6, Resulta 4, Snyder 4. 3-pt: Koeller 5, VerHaagh 2. FT: 10-18. F: 27. Fouled out: Resulta, Solstad.

West De Pere 50, Menasha 18

MENASHA – Brehna Evans hit three 3’s and scored 20 points in the Phantoms’ Bay win.

Liz Edinger added 12 points for West De Pere, which remained unbeaten on the season (15-0, 9-0).

Lisa Wussow scored half the points for Menasha (2-14, 2-7).

West De Pere…33 17 – 50

Menasha…9 9 – 18

WEST DE PERE – Kandravi 1, Evans 20, Edinger 12, Denis 3, Raasch 2, McNabb 6, Coppens 2, Stefaniak 4. 3-pt: Evans 3, Denis 1, Stefaniak 1. FT: 13-21. F: 12.

MENASHA – Roen 2, Roesler 5, Yost 2, Wussow 9. 3-pt: Roesler 1. FT: 1-1. F: 15.

Wrightstown 59, Denmark 28

WRIGHTSTOWN – Kailee Van Zeeland dropped 15 points as the Tigers won the North Eastern Conference contest.

Alisha Murphy tallied 11 points for Wrightstown (14-2, 11-1), while Lexy Wolske and Taylor Guns each added eight.

For Denmark (7-10, 6-7), Ashley Leiterman led the way with nine points and Jayden Laurent scored eight.

Denmark…11 17 – 28

Wrightstown…30 29 – 59

DENMARK – Hansen 2, Laurent 8, Sipple 2, Halada 2, Leiterman 9, Wochenske 3, Groehler 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 6-9. F: 11.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 5, Diny 2, Guns 8, Murphy 11, Nennig 6, Van Zeeland 15, Glodowski 2, Wolske 8, Vander Heiden 2. 3-pt: Froehlke 1, Van Zeeland 1. FT: 13-17. F: 6.

Lux-Casco 79, Marinette 49

MARINETTE – Cassie Schiltz scored 21 points as the Spartans cruised to the NEC road win.

Four other players scored in double figures for the Spartans (14-3, 10-3) – Jenna Jorgensen (13), Jordan Bukouricz (12), Mary Cravillion (11) and Alexis Dorner (10). Cravillion hit three 3’s and Dorner had six rebounds.

McKenzi Bebo scored 14 points, while Katelyn Kizinger had 12 and Madeline Schultz 10 for Marinette (3-13, 2-10).

Lux-Casco…38 41 – 79

Marinette…24 25 – 49

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 21, Cravillion 11, Jorgensen 13, Kinnard 6, Skubal 4, Dart 2, Bukouricz 12, Dorner 10. 3-pt: Schiltz 2, Cravillion 3, Kinnard 2. FT: 10-14. F: 15.

MARINETTE – Bebo 14, Schultz 10, Kizinger 12, Miller 5, Sims 1, Peterson 3, Suhs 4. 3-pt: Bebo 2, Kizinger 3, Miller 1, Peterson 1. FT: 10-19. F: 13.

Fox Valley Luth. 55, Oconto Falls 26

OCONTO FALLS – The Foxes had 13 girls score in the NEC victory.

Jenna Bruss hit three 3’s and finished with 12 points to lead Fox Valley Lutheran (9-5, 7-4).

The Panthers (3-14, 2-11) committed 26 fouls in the game.

Fox Valley Lutheran…23 32 – 55

Oconto Falls…14 12 – 26

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Duciaume 2, Krueger 4, Berling 8, Bruss 12, Aden 1, J Charron 2, A Charron 12, E Jensen 1, Verbeke 2, Brukardt 4, Ewart 2, Wolf 2, M Jensen 3. 3-pt: Bruss 3. FT: 20-33. F: 12.

OCONTO FALLS – Keuken 2, Kratz 5, Misco 1, Helmley 4, Donart 3, Sadowski 6, Huberty 5. 3-pt: Hubrety 1. FT: 5-9. F: 26.

Southern Door 48, Algoma 29

ALGOMA – Megan Pavlik scored 12 points to lead the Eagles in a key Packerland Conference matchup.

Southern Door (13-4, 10-1) also got 10 points Meghan LaCrosse.

Nine girls scored for the Wolves (7-12, 7-4), with Abigail Robinson leading with seven.

Southern Door…26 22 – 48

Algoma…11 18 – 29

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 6, Atkins 9, LeGrave 2, Bertrand 9, Pavlik 12, LaCrosse 10. 3-pt: Atkins 1, Bertrand 1. FT: 8-18. F: 8.

ALGOMA – Feld 5, M Guilette 4, Spitzer 1, Jossie 3, C Guilette 2, Robinson 7, Nessinger 3, Slaby 3, Zimmerman 1. 3-pt: M Guilette 1, Robinson 1, Slaby 1. FT: 6-10. F: 14.

Kewaunee 83, Sevastopol 26

KEWAUNEE – The Storm rolled to the Packerland victory.

Kewaunee (14-3, 9-1) had five girls score in double figures, including Brooke Geier (22), Ellie Olsen (16), Sara Dax (12), Abby Baumgartner (10) and Angie Kudick (10).

Geirer also added nine rebounds to her statline.

The Pioneers (1-13, 0-10) were led in scoring by Courtney Tebo with seven points.

Sevastopol…11 15 – 26

Kewaunee…50 33 – 83

SEVASTOPOL – Wagner 6, Roativan 4, Tebo 7, Dawbner 5, LeClair 4. 3-pt: none. FT: 6-9. F: 7.

KEWAUNEE – Geier 22, Kudick 10, Lamack 5, Olsen 16, Baumgartner 10, Dax 12, Tlachac 4, Gaedtke 4. 3-pt: Geier 2, Kudick 2, Lamack 1. FT: 2-3. F: 9.

Gibraltar 52,

Oconto 35

OCONTO – The Vikings trailed at halftime, but outscored the Blue Devils by 21 in the second half en route to the Packerland win.

Payton Pluff scored 16 points while Sheridan Ash had 10 for Gibraltar (10-7, 5-6).

Mara Allen had 13 points and Becky Berth scored 11 for Oconto (1-8, 4-7).

Gibraltar…19 33 – 52

Oconto…23 12 – 35

GIBRALTAR – Sitte 4, Whitney 6, Ri. Haleen 7, Helm 1, Ash 10, Ra. Haleen 8, Pluff 16. 3-pt: Pluff 1. FT: 11-15. F: 12.

OCONTO – Jicha 6, Koch 3, A. Nerenhausen 2, Berth 11, Allen 13. 3-pt: Jicha 1, Koch 1, Berth 2. FT: 5-9. F: 12.

Niagara 49,

Coleman 45

NIAGARA – The Badgers broke a halftime tie to edge out a home M&O victory.

Sarah Nawn dropped a game-high 22 points for Niagara (12-6, 8-6), including four 3-pointers.

Jasmine Racine added 11 points for the Badgers.

Marianna Meissner recorded a team-high 19 points for Coleman (4-12, 3-10), while Kyla Manning had nine and Clara Yoap scored eight.

Coleman…18 27 – 45

Niagara…18 31 – 49

COLEMAN – Dufeck 2, Yoap 8, Klimek 5, Meissner 19, Manning 9, Crandall 2. 3-pt: Manning 1. FT: 14-24. F: 15.

NIAGARA – Racine 11, Nawn 22, Tushoski 3, West 4, Schwedersky 2, Gill 2, Hannah 5. 3-pt: Nawn 4. FT: 5-14. F: 20.

Crivitz 48, Suring 44

CRIVITZ – The Wolverines were tested by the Eagles in the M&O matchup.

Chloe Gwiszynski scored 18 points to lead Crivitz (14-3, 12-2).

Suring (7-11, 5-9) was led in scoring by Greta Gwiszynski with 18 points, including five 3’s.

Suring…16 28 – 44

Crivitz…19 29 – 48

SURING – Stegeman 5, Seppal 8, Heimerl 5, VanBellinger 6, Reed 2, Sleeter 18. 3-pt: Seppal 1, Sleeter 5. FT: 4-10. F: 13.

CRIVITZ – Oyer 3, C Johnsen 6, Bemis 7, Guris 8, E Johnsen 4, Gwiszynski 18, Long 2. 3-pt: Oyer 1, Gwiszynski 2. FT: 3-11. F: 11.

Wausaukee 67,

Lena 46

WAUSAUKEE – Alexis Ranallo poured in 18 points as the Rangers kept their M&O title hopes alive with the home win.

Maddison Renikow added 11 points and Madelyn Schlies had 10 points for Wausaukee (14-2, 11-2), which trails Peshtigo by two games with five to go.

Brianna Sylvester scored 10 points to lead Lena (6-12, 4-10).

Lena…25 21 – 46

Wausaukeee…45 22 – 67

LENA – A. Peterson 6, Slempkes 3, Sylvester 10, Hodkiewicz 3, Herald 7, Bushmaker 1, Huberty 4, Demmith 6, B. Peterson 6. 3-pt: A. Peterson 1, Sylvester 1, Hodkiewicz 1. FT: 10-21. F: 19. Fouled out: Bushmaker.

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 10, Messar 5, Smith 2, K. Schlies 5, Manske 6, Ranallo 18, Renikow 11, Distad 2, Schroeder 8. FT: 17-30. F: 16.

Bonduel 64, Pacelli 36

BONDUEL – The Bears used a balanced attack, 11 different scorers, to take the Central Wisconsin-8 Conference matchup.

Bonduel (13-4, 6-3) was led in scoring by Danee Collier and Hayley Sorenson who each scored 10 points.

Sarah Mueller led the Cardinals (5-9, 2-6) with 10 points.

Pacelli…17 19 – 36

Bonduel…36 28 – 64

PACELLI – K Mueller 5, Shafranski 6, Krupka 6, Grygleski 3, Kuckkahn 4, S Mueller 10, Klasinski 2. 3-pt: Krupka 2, Grygleski 1. FT: 9-14. F: 14.

BONDUEL – Collier 10, H Sorenson 10 E Sorenson 9, Reinke 8, Wudtke 2, Pedersen 9, Schnell 2, Berry 3, Guenther 3, Carpenter 6, Bohr 2. 3-pt: Reinke 1, Guenther 1. FT: 8-19. F: 16.

Wild Rose 69, Menominee Ind. 35

WILD ROSE – Alexa Gravunder dropped 22 points, including six 3-pointers to lead Wild Rose.

Alyssa Corn had seven points for Menominee Indian (6-11, 4-9), while Celine Martin and Shanae Wynos each scored five.

Menominee Ind.…15 20 – 35

Wild Rose…37 32 – 69

MENOMINEE INDIAN – Webster 3, Okimosh 7, A. Corn 7, Waupoose 2, Wilber 4, Munson 2, Martin 5, Wynos 5 J. Corn 2. 3-pt: Webster 1. FT: 10-18 F: 23.

WILD ROSE – Gravunder 22, Caswell 15, Jerks 11, Weasner 7, Rivers 6, Caswell 4, Schmidt 2, LAritzen 2. 3-pt: Grvaunder 6. FT: 22-36. F: 16.