De Pere secures FRCC title | Girls Rdp

PULASKI – De Pere’s girls basketball team clinched the Fox River Classic Conference championship on Friday, pulling away from Pulaski for a 65-49 victory.

Rachel Kerkhoff scored 17 points for the Redbirds, who improved to 16-1 in the FRCC, and hold a two-game lead with just one game to go. It is the first FRCC title for the program since the 2012-13 season.

Lizzie Miller added 12 points, Liz Nies had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals and Olivia DeCleene added 11 points and six assists for De Pere.

Emily Higgins and Isabel Majewski each had 11 points for Pulaski (10-9, 8-7).

De Pere…22 43 – 65

Pulaski…16 33 – 49

DE PERE – Kerkhoff 17, L. Miller 12, Nies 11, DeCleene 11, Cerrato 6, Schneider 3, Boyd 3, Stope-Robinson 2. 3-pt: Kerkhoff 3, L. Miller 2. FT: 18-24. F: 11.

PULASKI – Higgins 11, Majewski 11, Splan 9, Brockman 8, Winter 8, Ripley 2. 3-pt: Higgins 1, Majewski 1, Splan 3, Brockman 2, Winter 1. FT: 3-9. F: 19.

West De Pere 64, Xavier 24

DE PERE – The Phantoms clinched a share of the Bay Conference title with the 40-point home win

Brehna Evans recorded a game-high 22 points for West De Pere (18-1, 12-0). Hannah Stefaniak added 16 points for the Phantoms and Liz Edinger totaled 12.

West De Pere can clinch the outright Bay championship by winning one of its final two games, both against last-place Green Bay East.

Bekah Vande Hey led Xavier (8-12, 6-7) with 13 points.

Xavier…14 10 – 24

West De Pere…40 24 – 64

XAVIER – Freimuth 3, Vande Hey 13, Sowin 2, Dombrowski 2, Weycker 4. F: 15

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 8, Appleton 2, Evans 22, Edinger 12, Denis 2, McNabb 2, Stefaniak 16. F: 8.

Bay Port 42,

G.B. Preble 38

SUAMICO – Maddie Re recorded a double-double as Bay Port edged out the FRCC win.

Re tallied 19 points and 15 rebounds for the Pirates (16-5, 14-3). Meg Knutson added six points for Bay Port.

Alysse Kott and Kendall Renard both registered 10 points for Preble (4-17, 3-14) and Kristan Molling had seven.

G.B. Preble…18 20 – 38

Bay Port…20 22 – 42

G.B. PREBLE – Stahl 6, Molling 7, Luther 5, Kott 10, Renard 10. 3-pt: Luther 1, Renard 3. FT: 7-10. F: 15.

BAY PORT – Re 19, N. Draghicchio 2, Abel 6, Abrour 3, Knutson 8, Torzala 2, Nagel 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 8-15. F: 12.

G.B. Southwest 59, Manitowoc 46

GREEN BAY – Amber Bouche dropped 20 points, propelling the Trojans to the FRCC win.

Jaddan Simmons poured in 17 points for Southwest (10-9, 7-8) and Caitlyn Thiel added 11 points.

Nicole Parrish registered 18 points for Manitowoc (4-16, 2-14).

Manitowoc…26 20 – 46

G.B. Southwest…29 30 – 59

MANITOWOC – Kliment 5, Parrish 18, Zimmer 3, Wrolson 3, Hecker 4, Hager 3, Bartow 10. 3-pt: Kliment 1, Zimmer 1, Hager 1, Bartow 2. FT: 3-8. F: 20.

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 17, Thiel 11, Thomas 2, Seals 4, Lawler 4, Bouche 20, Moens 2. 3-pt: Thiel 3, Bouche 1. FT: 17-27. F: 15.

Seymour 77, Shawano 33

SHAWANO – The Thunder rolled to the Bay Conference victory.

Hailey Oskey poured in 21 points for Seymour (16-5, 11-2), while Jenna Krause had 14 and Brooke Veldt added 11. Zoe Moehring and Raven Vandenlangenberg each scored eight for the Thunder.

Hailey Buschman led Shawano (9-12, 5-8) in scoring with 12 points and Kennedy Klemens chipped in nine.

Seymour…42 35 – 77

Shawano…19 14 – 33

SEYMOUR – Oskey 21, Ruehl 5, Seitz 6, Vandenlangenberg 8, Moehring 8, Krause 14, Veldt 11, Heinke 4.

SHAWANO – Klemens 9, Buschman 12, DePerry 1, Ward 2, Hansen 4, Young 5.

Southern Door 63, Sturgeon Bay 15

STURGEON BAY – The Eagles were dominant in the Packerland Conference matchup.

Meghan LaCrosse scored 16 points for Southern Door (15-4, 11-1) while Megan Pavlik added 11 more.

Ten different players scored for the Eagles (1-18, 1-11).

Southern Door…33 30 – 63

Sturgeon Bay…6 9 – 15

SOUTHERN DOOR– Pavlik 11, LaCrosse 16, Atkins 3, Bertrand 3, LeGrave 8, Guilette 2, Mallien 7, Atkinds 2, Renard 5, Dantoin 6. 3-pt: Mallien 1, Atkins 1, Pavlik 1, Renard 1. FT: 9-21. F: 9.

STURGEON BAY – Nelson 2, Bridenhagen 2, Rockendorf 2, Blau 2, Degrave 5, Zuehlke 2. 3-pt: none. FT: 1-6. F: 14.

Wausaukee 53, Coleman 22

COLEMAN – Alexis Ranallo scored 16 points in leading the Rangers to the M&O road win.

Kaelyn Schlies added 10 points for Wausaukee (17-2, 14-2).

Marianna Meissner of Coleman (4-16, 3-13) had 14 of her team’s 22 points.

Wausaukee…27 26 – 53

Coleman…11 11 – 22

WAUSAUKEE – M. Schlies 6, Messar 7, Smith 4, Gruszynski 2, K. Schlies 10, Manske 2, Ranallo 16, Zlomaniec 2, Schroeder 4. 3-pt: Messar 1. FT: 6-22. F: 18.

COLEMAN – Yoap 2, Meissner 14, Styczynski 3, Crandall 3. 3-pt: Meissner 1. FT: 5-15. F: 18. Fouled out: Styczynski.

Late Thursday

Oneida Nation 48, Suring 43

SURING – Yehli Rodriguez led Onedia Nation (5-15, 4-11) with 19 points and Jashon Killspotted chipped in with 13 in the M&O win.

Suring (8-12, 6-10) got a game-high 23 points out of Katie Stegeman.

Oneida Nation…22 26 – 48

Suring…22 21 – 43

ONEIDA NATION – Lee 4, Killspotted 13, Rodriguez 19, Ackley 2, Barber 8, Torres 2. 3-pt: Killspotted 3. FT: 13-23. F: 14.

SURING – Stegeman 23, Seppel 4, Heimerl 2 VanBellinger 3, Reed 4, Sleeter 7. 3-pt: VanBellinger 1, Sleeter 1. FT: 9-14. F: 19.

Lux-Casco 71, Clintonville 27

LUXEMBURG – Cassie Schiltz dropped 25 points as the Spartans cruised to the NEC win.

Clintonville…18 19 – 27

Lux-Casco…45 26 – 71

CLINTONVILLE – Weatherwax 5, Morse 7, Beyersdorf 4, Seefeldt 3, Lorge 8. 3-pt: Morse 1, Seefeldt 1. FT: 7-13. F: 19.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 25, Cravillion 3, Jorgensen 9, Kinnard 1, Tebon 1, Kollross 7, Skubal 2, Dart 9, Bukouricz 2, Dorner 4, Junio 2. 3-pt: Schiltz 2, Jorgensen 2, Tebon 2, Dart 3. FT: 10-19. F: 16.

Lena 52, STAA 18

MARINETTE – Brianna Sylvester had 14 points for Lena, in the road M&O Conference win.

Lena…29 23 – 52

STAA…7 11 – 18

LENA – Peterson 1, Slempkes 4, Sylvester 14, Dolada 4, Hodkiewicz 3, Herald 2, Huberty 8, Portier 2, Demmith 11, Peterson 2. 3-pt: Hodkiewicz 1. FT: 2-7. F: 9.

STAA – Stark 2, Kallestad 7, Benson 6, G. Beranek 3. 3-pt: None. FT: 1-4. F: 7.