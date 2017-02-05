De Pere takes control of FRCC race

DE PERE – The Fox River Classic Conference title is within reach for the De Pere girls basketball team.

The Redbirds used an aggressive defense to upend Bay Port 62-50 on Saturday to take a commanding two-game lead over the Pirates in the FRCC standings with three games remaining.

It was De Pere’s ninth straight win since sustaining a seven-point loss at Bay Port on Dec. 29.

“Offensive rebounds we got killed on the last time we played them, those second-chance opportunities,” De Pere coach Jeremy Boileau said. “Our goal was to limit and contest tough shots. Obviously, Maddie Re and Meg Knutson are their focal points on offense. Our job is to make them work and to contest and to try to get them to be one and done.”

Re (10 points) and Knutson (17 points) each got their points for the Pirates (14-5, 12-3).

However, De Pere (17-2, 14-1) proved tough to keep pace with early on in forcing Bay Port into 10 turnovers in the first half to take a 29-22 lead.

“We needed to make sure we control our turnovers and take care of the ball,” Bay Port coach Kati Coleman said. “We didn’t do that.”

Liz Nies tallied a team-high 15 points to lead the Redbirds, who also had fellow seniors Oliva DeCleene (12) and Anna Boyd (13) reach double-digit points.

DeCleene scored 10 of her 12 in the second half, while Boyd came off the bench to score 12 of De Pere’s 14 points during a stretch midway through the first half.

“Anna’s role is different than it was last year,” Boileau said of Boyd, who started last year when Lizzie Miller was out with a torn ACL. “She has learned to excel in her role and bring firepower to our offense and defensively. She went off on offense, but she had a charge call on defense and letting our defense create the offense for us. She did a great job from that standpoint of getting energy off the bench.”

The Redbirds can officially clinch a share of the FRCC title with a win Tuesday against Ashwaubenon. It closes out the regular season with road games against Pulaski and Sheboygan South.

De Pere, ranked No. 4 in Division 1 of the Associated Press state rankings, is hoping it can turn its momentum into a deep playoff run.

“We need to bring the energy every game and keep buying into each other,” Boyd said, “And working like a team like we are.”

apekarek@greenbaypressgazette.com and follow him on Twitter @andrewpekarek.

Bay Port…22 28 – 50

De Pere…29 33 – 62

BAY PORT – Re 10, Krause 6, N. Draghicchio 1, Abel 8, Knutson 17, Torzala 6, Draak 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 12-14. F: 18.

DE PERE – Schneider 7, Boyd 13, DeCleene 12, L. Miller 8, Kerkhoff 5, Hohol 2, Nies 15. 3-pt: Schneider 1, Boyd 2, Kerkhoff 1. FT: 10-13. F: 13.