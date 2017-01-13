De Pere takes over 1st in FRCC | Girls Rdp

Liz Nies scored 13 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, leading the De Pere girls basketball team to a 50-42 victory over Pulaski on Thursday.

Olivia DeCleene and Lizzie Miller each added 12 points for the Redbirds, who improved to 12-2 on the season, 9-1 in the Fox River Classic Conference.

Bay Port is 8-1 in the conference, while Ashwaubenon is currently in third place at 5-2.

Madi Winter scored 15 points for Pulaski (6-6, 4-4), while Emily Higgins added 10 points.

Pulaski…13 29 – 42

De Pere…20 30 – 50

PULASKI – Winter 15, Splan 3, Brockman 6, Hinderman 2, Tonn 5, Ripley 1, Higgins 10. 3-pt: Winter 2, Splan 1, Tonn 1. FT: 10-12. F: 17.

DE PERE – Schneider 7, Boyd 2, DeCleene 12, Miller 12, Kerkhoff 2, Hohol 2, Nies 13. 3-pt: DeCleene 2, Miller 2. FT: 8-11. F: 10.

Seymour 59, Xavier 29

SEYMOUR – Hailey Oskey and Brooke Veldt combined for 30 points, leading the Thunder to a home Bay Conference win.

Oskey registered 16 points for Seymour (10-4, 5-1), while Veldt had 14, hitting four 3’s.

Jenna Krause added six points for the Thunder. Xavier fell to 4-9, 3-3.

Xavier…11 18 – 29

Seymour…24 28 – 52

XAVIER – Vande Hey 2, Schmitt 4, Sowin 5, Parks 2, Seidler 1, C. Dombrowski 5, S. Dombrowski 5, Weycker 5. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-23. F: 18.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 16, Bluma 1, King 2, Seitz 4, Vandenlangenberg 2, Moehring 3, Krause 6, Veldt 14, Heinke 2, Johnson 2. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Moehring 1, Krause 1, Veldt 4. FT: 10-16. F: 22.

West De Pere 56, Shawano 37

DE PERE – Brehna Evans scored 24 points to lead all scorers and keep West De Pere undefeated on the season.

Hannah Stefaniak added 15 points for the Phantoms (12-0, 6-0 Bay), while Liz Edinger had nine points.

Kennedy Klemens led Shawano (7-4, 3-3) with 11 points, while Hannah Wendorf had seven.

Shawano…11 26 – 37

West De Pere…26 30 – 56

SHAWANO – Klemens 11, To. DePerry 6, Ta. DePerry 4, Hansen 1, Wendorf 7, Young 2, Gueths 6. 3-pt: Klemens 1. FT: 10-12. F: 14.

WEST DE PERE– Carriveau 6, Evans 24, Edinger 9, McNabb 2, Stefaniak 15. 3-pt: Evans 1. FT: 13-18. F: 14.

New London 69,

G.B. East 30

NEW LONDON – The Bulldogs were too much for the Red Devils on this night.

Ja’Staria Brantley scored 14 points for East (1-11, 0-6 Bay). Leah Porath scored 32 points, including her 1,000th point, for New London (7-6, 4-2).

G.B. East…19 11 – 30

New London…42 27 – 69

GREEN BAY EAST – Pugh 6, Brantley 14, Maluitz 2, Vatts 8. 3-pt: Brantley 3. FT: 1-3. F: 23.

NEW LONDON – Christian 12, Halverson 11, Madsen 2, Besaw 9, Rohan 3, Porath 32. 3-pt: Halverson 1. FT: 20-31. F: 10.

Menasha 56,

G.B. West 53

MENASHA – The Wildcats nearly overcame a 15-point halftime deficit in the Bay matchup.

Jazzlynn Koeller scored a game-high 23 points for West (2-10, 1-5) including four 3-pointers.

The Wildcats also got 13 points from Antonia King.

Alexa Yost led the Bluejays (2-9, 2-4) with 17 points.

Green Bay West…19 34 – 53

Menasha…34 22 – 56

GREEN BAY WEST – Koeller 23, King 13, Cornelius 9, Morrow 8. 3-pt: Koeller 4, King 1, Corneilius 1. FT: 7-17. F: 20. Fouled out: VerHaagh

MENASHA – Roen 9, Roesler 11, Anderson 5, Yost 17, Perez 4, Hoekstra 10. 3-pt: Roen 1, Yost 2. FT: 9-19. F: 18.

Wrightstown 66, Waupaca 37

WAUPACA – The Tigers moved to 11-1 and remained unbeaten in the North Eastern Conference at 8-0 with the road victory.

Bridget Froehlke scored 14 points, Lexy Wolske had 11 and Kailee Van Zeeland had 10 for Wrightstown, which led by 24 at halftime.

Victoria Nowak led Waupaca (4-7, 3-5) with 12 points.

Wrightstown…37 29 – 66

Waupaca…13 24 – 37

WRIGHTSTOWN – Froehlke 14, Diny 4, Riha 7, Guns 6, Murphy 7, Nennig 7, Van Zeeland 10, Wolske 11. 3-pt: Froehlke 2, Nennig. FT: 9-14. F: 14.

WAUPACA – Klug 3, Johannes 6, Barlow 3, Radley 6, Nowak 12, Smidt 7. 3-pt: Barlow, Smidt. FT: 5-10. F: 13.

Luxemburg-Casco 70, Denmark 54

LUXEMBURG – Cassie Schiltz and Jenna Jorgensen combined to score 48 points, as the Spartans came away with the NEC win.

Schiltz led with 28 points, while Jorgensen had 20 and Alexis Dorner tallied 12 for Luxemburg-Casco (10-2, 6-2).

For Denmark (4-8, 3-5), Ashely Leiterman totaled 18 points, while Jayden Laurent dropped in 11 and Leah Hansen added nine.

Denmark…21 33 – 54

Luxemburg-Casco…35 35 – 70

DENMARK – Hansen 9, Laurent 11, Miller 3, Halada 2, Leiterman 18, Rish 7, Pennings 4. 3-pt: Hansen 3, Miller 1, Rish 1. FT: 3-5. F: 14.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Schiltz 28, Cravillion 3, Jorgensen 20, Dart 3, Dorner 12, Junio 4. 3-pt: Schiltz 3, Cravillion 1, Jorgensen 1, Dart 1. FT: 12-15. F: 11.

Oconto 44,

Sturgeon Bay 21

STURGEON BAY – Alsyon Nerenhausen and Mara Allen both tallied 12 points in the Blue Devils’ Packerland Conference win.

Becky Berth added nine points for Oconto (9-6, 3-5).

Andie Rockendorf led Sturgeon Bay (1-13, 1-7), scoring nine points.

Oconto…15 29 – 44

Sturgeon Bay…9 12 – 21

OCONTO – Jicha 6, Koch 2, Nerenhausen 12, Berth 9, Allen 12, Young 3. 3-pt: None. FT: 8-17. F: 11.

STURGEON BAY – Nelson 5, Bridenhagen 3m Rockendorf 9, Alberts 4. 3-pt: Nelson 1, Bridenhagen 1, Rockendorf 1. FT: 8-17. F: 11.