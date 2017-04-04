De Pere tops West De Pere | Girls Soccer Rdp

DE PERE – The De Pere girls soccer team beat West De Pere 3-1 on Monday in a crosstown matchup.

Taylor Witteck scored two goals for the Redbirds and Maddie Wagner added another.

Hailee Sanford was in net for De Pere (1-1) and saved six shots.

Shannon Walsh scored the lone goal for the Phantoms (0-3).

Pulaski 2, Menasha 0

PULASKI – The Red Raiders shut out the Bluejays for a 2-0 nonconference victory.

Maddie Jabert and Maggie Hernandez each scored goals for the Red Raiders.

Maddie Wasilew blocked all four shots she faced in net for Pulaski.

Bay Port 2, Xavier 1

SUAMICO – The Pirates came back from an early deficit to take the nonconference matchup.

Peyton Piontek scored both goals for Bay Port (2-0).

Greta Urban and Erin Ross each had assists for the Pirates.