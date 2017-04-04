De Pere tops West De Pere | Girls Soccer Rdp

DE PERE – The De Pere girls soccer team beat West De Pere 3-1 on Monday in a crosstown matchup.
Taylor Witteck scored two goals for the Redbirds and Maddie Wagner added another.
Hailee Sanford was in net for De Pere (1-1) and saved six shots.
Shannon Walsh scored the lone goal for the Phantoms (0-3).
Pulaski 2, Menasha 0
PULASKI – The Red Raiders shut out the Bluejays for a 2-0 nonconference victory.
Maddie Jabert and Maggie Hernandez each scored goals for the Red Raiders.
Maddie Wasilew blocked all four shots she faced in net for Pulaski.
Bay Port 2, Xavier 1
SUAMICO – The Pirates came back from an early deficit to take the nonconference matchup.
Peyton Piontek scored both goals for Bay Port (2-0).
Greta Urban and Erin Ross each had assists for the Pirates.