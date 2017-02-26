De Pere, WDP, Seymour win regionals | Girls Rdp

DE PERE – Lizzie Miller recorded 19 points as the De Pere girls basketball team used a big second-half to overwhelm Mequon Homestead for a 71-49 win and WIAA Division 1 regional championship Saturday night.

Up 28-27 at halftime, De Pere (21-2) outscored Homestead 43-22 after the break to advance to Thursday’s sectional semifinal round, where it will face Fox River Classic Conference rival Sheboygan North.

Rachel Kerkoff poured in 16 points for De Pere, while Annie Schneider added 15. Olivia DeCleene and Liz Nies each tallied eight points.

Chloe Marotta totaled 20 points for Homestead.

Homestead…27 22 – 49

De Pere…28 43 – 71

HOMESTEAD – Mueller 6, Wasserman 9, Deege 2, Crivello 6, Marotta 20, Rilling 6. 3-pt: Mueller 2, Marotta 1, Rilling 1. FT: 13-22. F: 18.

DE PERE – Schneider 15, Boyd 5, DeCleene 8, Miller 19, Kerkhoff 16, Nies 8. 3-pt: Schneider 3, Miller 2, Kerkhoff 2. FT: 22-29. F: 18.

Sussex Hamilton 38, Bay Port 37

SUAMICO – The Pirates’ comeback effort fell a point short in the season-ending loss at home.

Maddie Re grabbed 17 rebounds for Bay Port (17-7) but was held to four points by Hamilton.

Meg Knutson and Colleen Torzala were the leading Pirates scorers, each finishing with nine points.

The Chargers (18-6) got a game-high 15 points from Macy Williams.

Sussex Hamilton…21 17 – 38

Bay Port…15 22 – 37

SUSSEX HAMILTON – Williams 15, Fuerstenberg 2, Sumiec 3, Laboy 4, Thompson 6, Konop 8. 3-pt: williams 1, Sumiec 1. FT: 4-7. F: 14.

BAY PORT – Re 4, Krause 8, Abel 2, Arbour 2, Knutson 9, Torzala 9, Nagel 3. 3-pt: Krause 2, Torzala 1. FT: 10-14. F: 12.

DIVISION 2

West De Pere 55, Notre Dame 44

DE PERE – The Phantoms secured a regional championship by knocking off the Tritons at home.

Brehna Evans poured in 22 points for West De Pere (22-1), while Liz Edinger tallied 12 points. Alivia McNabb added eight points and Hannah Stefaniak score seven.

The Phantoms got off to a strong start defensively, holding the Tritons to just 10 points in the opening half.

For Notre Dame (15-9), Ashely Laskowski, Maddie Reitz and Kaycee Gierczak 10 each totaled 10 points. Lizzie Opichka chipped in six points for the Tritons.

Notre Dame…10 34 – 44

West De Pere…22 33 – 55

NOTRE DAME – Laskowski 10, M. Reitz 10, Morgan 4, Gierczak 10, Opichka 6, Milton 2, H. Reitz 2. 3-pt: Laskowski 1. FT: 13-14. F: 17.

WEST DE PERE – Carriveau 5, Evans 22, Edinger 12, Raasch 1, McNabb 8, Stefaniak 7. 3-pt: Carriveau 1, Evans 2, Stefaniak 1. FT: 19-24. F: 13.

Seymour 53, G.B. Southwest 51

SEYMOUR – The Thunder edged out the Trojans to win the regional championship.

Jenna Krause led the way, scoring 19 points for Seymour (18-5) and Hailey Oskey totaled 18. Brooke Veldt added seven points for the Thunder.

For Southwest (14-11), four players scored double-digits. Jaddan Simmons registered 15 points, while Caitlyn Thiel and Amber Bouche each scored 12. Kiara Thomas chipped in 10 points for the Trojans.

Seymour went 10-for-15 at the free-throw line, while Southwest shot 6-for-10.

G.B. Southwest…26 25 – 51

Seymour…27 26 – 53

G.B. SOUTHWEST – Simmons 15, Thiel 12, Thomas 10, Seals 2, Bouche 12. 3-pt: Thiel 3, Thomas 2, Bouche 1. FT: 6-10. F: 18.

SEYMOUR – Oskey 18, VandenLangenberg 3, Krause 19, Veldt 7, Heinke 6. 3-pt: Oskey 2, Krause 2, Veldt 1. FT: 10-15. F: 13.

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

DIVISION 3

Kewaunee 55, Oostburg 36

KEWAUNEE – Brooke Geier and Angie Kudick combined to score 36 points as the Storm advanced to the WIAA Division 3 regional finals.

Geier led Kewaunee (20-4) with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds, while Kudick finished with 16.

The Flying Dutchmen (17-7) got a team-high 10 points from Talia Hranicka.

Oostburg…17 19 – 36

Kewaunee…33 22 – 55

OOSTBURG – Meerdink 8, Fischer 3, Hranicka 10, Bichler 6, Hang 9. 3-pt: Meerdink 1, Hang 1. FT: 10-18. F: 16.

KEWAUNEE – Geier 18, Kudick 16, Olsen 5, Baumgartner 7, Dax 7, Tlachac 2. 3-pt: Geier 2. FT: 15-24. F: 14.

Southern Door 47, Kiel 41

BRUSSELS – Gabby Atkins scored 13 of her game-high 14 points in the first half as the Eagles built a lead and held on to keep their season going.

Grace LeGrave added 11 points for Southern Door (18-5).

Josie Binversie scored 12 points for Kiel (19-5).

Kiel…18 23 – 41

Southern Door…27 20 – 47

KIEL – Walsh 4, Binversie 12, Walsdorf 2, Schmitz 3, Blanke 4, Blatz 7, Schobert 9. 3-pt: Walsh 1, Binversie 2, Blatz 1. FT: 5-12. F: 17.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Guilette 4, G. Atkins 14, Legrave 11, Bertrand 3, Pavlik 6, LaCrosse 9. 3-pt: G. Atkins 2, LeGrave 1. FT: 8-18. F: 8.

Xavier 60, Peshtigo 59

PESHTIGO – Karly Weycker’s basket with two seconds remaining lifted Xavier over Peshtigo in the regional semifinal upset.

Weycker drove to the basket and put up a shot off the glass that went in to give Xavier (10-13) the victory.

Weycker finished with 28 points for the Hawks.

Claire Neumann led Peshtigo (19-4) with 16 points, while Emma Frederickson had 15 points and Madi Martin had 14.

Xavier…32 28 – 60

Peshtigo…25 34 – 59

XAVIER – Freimuth 5, Vande Hey 6, Schmitt 2, Sowin 5, C. Dombrowski 7, S. Dombrowski 7, Weycker 28. 3-pt: S. Dombrowski. FT: 15-30. F: 17.

PESHTIGO – Neumann 16, Tonn 7, Behnke 2, Frederickson 15, Swanson 3, Dudka 2, Martin 14. 3-pt: Tonn, Frederickson, Swanson, Martin. FT: 9-18. F: 19.

Freedom 80, Oconto 34

FREEDOM – Makenna Haase dropped 29 points as the Irish rolled to the regional final victory.

Mara Allen and Jasey Jicha each had eight points for Oconto (12-12), while Sydney Koch and Lauryn Nerenhausen both tallied six points.

Morgan Witt and Taylor Haase each chipped in nine points for Freedom (19-4).

Oconto…18 16 – 34

Freedom…40 40 – 80

OCONTO – Jicha 8, Koch 6, Bucheger 1, Nerenhausen 6, Berth 3, Allen 8, Young 2. 3-pt: Koch 2, Allen 2. FT: 12-16. F: 17.

FREEDOM – Garrett 7, M. Kempen 6, Helms 5, Peters 7, M. Haase 29, Vosters 2, T. Haase 9, J. Kempen 4, Hennes 2, Witt 9. 3-pt: Garrett 1, Peters 1, Witt 1. FT: 23-27. F: 14.

DIVISION 5

Wausaukee 51, Suring 35

WAUSAUKEE – Alexis Ranallo scored 18 points as the Rangers moved on to a regional final game Monday.

Wausaukee (19-3) got 10 more points out of Natalie Schroeder while Courtney Messar and Kaelyn Schlies added eight apiece.

Kate Stegeman led the Eagles (10-13) with 18 points.

Suring…14 21 – 35

Wausaukee…26 25 – 51

SURING – Stegeman 18, Seppel 5, VanBellinger 3, Reed 9. 3-pt: Seppel 1. FT: 6-10. F: 9.

WAUSAUKEE – M Schlies 3, Messar 8, K Schlies 8, Ranallo 18, Renikow 2, Zlomaniec 2, Schroeder 10. 3-pt: M Schlies 1. FT: 6-9. F: 12.

NEW Lutheran 61, Gillett 49

GREEN BAY – Afton Wenger and Taylor Natzke each knocked down two 3’s to help the Blazers advance in the Division 5 playoffs.

Wenger finished with a game-high 18 points while Natzke tallied 11 for NEW (13-10).

Morgan Meerstein went 8-for-9 from the free-throw line and added 12 points for the Blazers.

The Tigers (14-10) got 14 points from Taylor Yonker before fouling out, while Victoria Loeberger chipped in 11.

Gillett…22 27 – 49

NEW Lutheran…30 31 – 61

GILLETT – Wichman 2, Sorlie 10, Yonker 14, Balthazor 9, Pecha 3, Loeberger 11. 3-pt: Yonker 2, Balthazor 1. FT: 12-18. F: 25. Fouled out: Yonker, Pecha.

NEW LUTHERAN – Natzke 11, Meerstein 12, Wenger 18, Steffke 5, Nelson 5, Puyleart 4, Pettyjohn 2, Perino 4. 3-pt: Natzke 2, Wenger 2. FT: 23-32. F: 23. Fouled out: Perino.

DIVISION 1

Bay Port 76, Waukesha South 53

SUAMICO – The Pirates ran away from the Blackshirts for the win Friday night.

Maddie Re led Bay Port (17-6) with 17 points and 12 rebounds. The Pirates also got 15 points from Meg Knutson, 13 from Alaina Abel and 12 from Grace Krause.

Emma Kelliher scored a game-high 21 points for Waukesha South (9-14).

Waukesha South…26 27 – 53

Bay Port…34 42 – 76

WAUKESHA SOUTH – Brown 13, Johnson 6, Kelliher 21, Prater 3, Andringa 10. 3-pt: Johnson 2, Kelliher 1, Prater 1. FT: 11-20. F: 20.

BAY PORT – Re 17, Krause 12, VanEgren 4, Abel 13, Arbour 9, Knutson 15, Torzala 2, Draak 4. 3-pt: Knutson 1. FT: 18-28. F: 18.

WIAA GIRLS BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

Regional Finals

Monday

Division 3

Southern Door (18-5) at Wrightstown (20-3)

Kewaunee (20-4) at Valders (21-2)

Division 5

NEW Lutheran (13-10) at Wausaukee (19-3)

Sectional Semifinals

Thursday

Division 1

De Pere (21-2) vs. Sheboygan North (18-6) at Brown Deer

Division 2

West De Pere (22-1) vs. Seymour (18-5) at Kaukauna