De Pere wrestling appeal denied

The De Pere School District’s appeal to reinstate the eligibility of eight wrestlers for individual sectionals was denied by the WIAA Board of Control on Friday morning in Stevens Point.

Eight of the school’s 10 sectional qualifiers were ruled ineligible on Thursday due to a review showing they had exceeded a schedule limit during the regular season.

The ineligible wrestlers are freshman Sam Bruss (106 pounds), junior George Lopez (113), freshman Andrew Lopez (120), junior Austin Esser (126), junior Max Bruss (132) junior Trevor Van Oss (138), senior Trevor Turriff (160) and sophomore Charlie Hooyman (182).

The fifth-place individual for a weight class where a wrestler is ineligible will advance to Saturday’s sectional at Kaukauna in place of the ineligible De Pere wrestlers.

The two De Pere wrestlers that didn’t exceed the 14-meet limit during the regular season are eligible to compete at Saturday’s sectional. They are sophomore Tommy Kratz (170) and senior Travis Lueck (195).

“We don’t relish this,” WIAA deputy director Wade Labecki said about having to remove competitors from postseason competition.

“We don’t feel good about going in and taking kids out at all. That’s not good at all. But there are other kids who do move on, too.”

Needless to say, it was a difficult ruling for De Pere to take in during one of its most successful seasons in program history.

“Our kids, our parents and our coaches represented De Pere HS with class, respect and dignity,” De Pere athletic director Jeff Byczek stated in an email response after USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin requested an interview.

“They demonstrated everything it means to be an athlete, a parent and a coach today as they did all year. I’m grateful that they are part of our school and community.”

Other teams in different sports have been ruled ineligible due to violating WIAA guidelines regarding schedules in the past.

For example, the Westosha Central girls volleyball team was ineligible for the playoffs last year due to a scheduling error.

Locally, the Pulaski softball team was ruled ineligible for the postseason in 2007 due to a scheduling error.

“We have to be uniform and consistent, and we have to treat all of our members the same,” Labecki said. “Their athletes are under their control. It’s not pleasant when adults make mistakes. But our schools are responsible for their programs.”

The eligibility of the De Pere wrestling team for the postseason first came into question on Feb. 3 when Byczek self-reported a possible scheduling conflict to the WIAA.

The individual review of wrestlers this week by the WIAA happened after it received inquiries from other member schools regarding eligibility.

The initial review the WIAA had conducted on Feb. 3 using De Pere’s team and individual schedule concluded that the team and its wrestlers were within the 14-meet limit for the regular season when it identified varsity and junior varsity events.

The review process involved using the website TrackWrestling.com, which most teams use to keep statistics. The WIAA has also used TrackWrestling.com for its postseason tournaments for several years.

The WIAA reviewed with De Pere administrators that the team had competed in six multi-team events at the varsity level, which was one under the limit for multi-team meets. The team had wrestled in eight duals.

However, the individual match schedules for the wrestlers did not account for some of the multi-team meets they had participated in. That’s what was found this week when the WIAA was inquired to review the eligibility of the team’s wrestlers again.

One of De Pere’s multi-team meets which was omitted on the individual schedules for many wrestlers was the Sauk Prairie Invite on Jan. 7.

Many of De Pere’s sectional qualifiers also had competed in what was listed as a junior varsity event for the team at the Dirk Sorenson Door County Classic on Jan. 28.

The combination of 14 varsity meets and a junior varsity meet put many of the school’s sectional qualifiers over the 14-meet limit, leading to them being deemed ineligible.

“We didn’t have enough information to declare them ineligible, so we didn’t hold them out of the regionals,” Labecki said about the initial review on Feb. 3.

“When our staff went through the kids individually, two of the events did not have all of the kids listed. That’s where they got a little bit of a reprieve because it appeared they were within the rules individually.”

There will be eight fifth-place wrestlers from last Saturday’s Green Bay Preble regional that are now moving onto sectionals. Those wrestlers are West De Pere’s Trent Francois (106), Green Bay Preble’s Mitch Kopish (113), Pulaski’s Brady Sorenson (120), West De Pere’s Drew Willems (132), Pulaski’s Brock Gracyalny (138), Shawano’s Sam Tourtilott (160) and Bay Port’s Jack Ehrfurth (182).

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin will update this story as more information is made available.

