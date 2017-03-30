DeAndre Ayton joins Arizona Wildcats' McDonald's All-Americans

With the arrival of DeAndre Ayton next season, the Arizona Wildcats will have had 23 McDonald’s All-Americans.

The first?

Guard Craig McMillan out of Coverdale, Calif. in 1984.

The most recent?

Ayton, a highly touted center out of Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix, in 2017.

Several Arizona high school boys basketball players that went on to play at Arizona have been chosen for the game, in addition to Ayton.

Those include forward Sean Elliott out of Tucson Cholla High in 1985, Mike Bibby, a guard out of Phoenix Shadow Mountain High in 1996, Richard Jefferson, a forward out of Phoenix Moon Valley High in 1998 and Jerryd Bayless, a guard out of Phoenix St. Mary’s High in 2007.

Sean Miller has recruited eight McDonald’s All-Americans to Arizona.

Forward Brandon Ashley out of Findlay Prep in Nevada in 2012

Grant Jerrett, a forward out of Chino Hills, Calif. in 2012

Forward Aaron Gordon out of San Jose, Calif. in 2013

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (forward) from Chester, Pa. in 2013

Stanley Johnson (forward) out of Mater Dei High in Santa Ana, Calif. in 2014

Guard Allonzo Trier out of Findlay Prep in 2015

Guard Kobi Simmons out of Alpharetta, Georgia in 2016

Center DeAndre Ayton out of Phoenix Hillcrest Prep in 2017

