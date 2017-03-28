DeAndre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III make All-USA basketball 1st team

They were briefly teammates at Phoenix Hillcrest Prep.

But they each took paths that were destined for big things in basketball.

Phoenix Hillcrest Prep senior post player DeAndre Ayton, who signed in November with Arizona, made the 2016-17 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Basketball first team that was announced Tuesday, along with Marvin Bagley III, who started at Tempe Corona del Sol, made a brief stop at Hillcrest in 2015, before landing at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon.

Ayton, 7-foot-1, who is from the Bahamas and played his last two years at Hillcrest, is rated the No. 1 player in the nation in the 2017 class. Bagley, a 6-11 junior, who was azcentral sports’ Player of the Year two years ago as a freshman, had to sit out his sophomore season, before dominating his junior year in Southern California.

Bagley, who has Arizona State and UA among his college finalists, is rated the No. 1 prospect nationally in the 2018 class. He averaged 24.9 points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots on a 27-3 Sierra Canyon team this year after being ineligible his sophomore season.

Ayton led Hillcrest to a 33-6 season at the national prep academy, averaging 27.9 points, 18.2 rebounds, 3.7 blocks and 3.3 assists.

Hillcrest beat Prolific Prep in the Grind Session final four on its way to a national title.

Seattle Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr., was named National Player of the Year.

