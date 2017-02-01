Dear Buckeye Nation: Ohio State posting letters from each recruit as he signs

As the faxes and signed letters of intent are coming in at Ohio State, the school’s football Twitter feed is posting letters addressed to Buckeye Nation from each player on “Select 17” letterhead.

The letter outlines why the players selected Ohio State, their goals and what they hope to learn from their time in Columbus.

Nice touch.

Here is one from St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver Trevon Grimes.

And here is one from American Family Insurance ALL-USA kicker Blake Haubeil from Canisius in Buffalo, N.Y.