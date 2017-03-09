I feel as though the death penalty should be around for certain people.

Admittedly,I can understand why people feel that they are humans so they should live their lives in prison.

I believe there should be a death penalty because some crimes are so serious that there should be an option to put them to death.

One person supporting the death penalty said “Immanuel Kant said it best.

He said a society that is not willing to demand a life of somebody who has taken somebody else’s life is simply immoral.”He means that if you don’t kill the people who kill people your society will people immoral.

Another person supporting the death penalty said “Our position has been and remains that the death penalty is appropriate for the worst of the worst, people who have committed crimes so atrocious that they are no longer fit to be among us.”

He means that the death penalty should be around for people who commit terrible or horrible crime.

In conclusion I feel as though the death penalty needs to around for those who have committed unspeakable crimes.