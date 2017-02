WAUPACA – Bennett DeBouche registered three points, leading the Bay Port boys hockey team to a 4-1 nonconference win over Waupaca Friday night.

DeBouche tallied two goals and an assist for Bay Port (13-9), while Nick Messerschmidt had a goal and assist.

Austin Mikesch also scored for the Pirates, while Caleb Johnson recorded two assists.

In net, Colton Kimps made 21 saves for Bay Port.