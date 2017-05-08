Early signing period in football has arrived

A 72-hour early signing period for college football recruits to begin Dec. 20 has been approved by the Collegiate Commissioners Association, according to a news release.

The Collegiate Commissioners Association runs the National Letter of Intent program and its approval was required to enact the early signing period. The NCAA Division I Council approved the plan in April.

Of note is that players in the Class of 2018 are not permitted to take official visits until the start of their senior years. New legislation adopted recently will allow official visits for players starting in April of their junior year, but that does not begin until the Class of 2019.

The Dec. 20-22 dates coincide with the first three days for junior college players to sign letters of intent to transfer to four-year colleges. That period runs from Dec. 20 to Jan. 15.

The early period requires some changes to the national letter of intent that will reviewed at a June meeting of the Collegiate Commissioners Association.

Division II schools are still considering whether to opt in or out of the early signing period, with a decision expected in June.