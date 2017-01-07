December's Indiana Athletes of the Month

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Calibri}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; font: 11.0px Arial; color: #323333}span.s1 {font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font: 11.0px Calibri; font-kerning: none; color: #000000}span.s3 {font-kerning: none; background-color: #fafafa}

Nearly 90,000 votes were cast for the December Athlete of the Month. Tech wrestler Tyler Bowling was named the male athlete of the month, garnering 43 percent of the vote (61,902 votes) and edging Richmond wrestler Alston Bane. Fountain Central’s Macee Williams took home the female athlete of the month honor, taking in 48 percent of the vote (26,854 votes) and surpassing Darian McAdow.

Bowling was nominated for his performance from Dec. 11-17. He took first place in the city tournament and won the Outstanding Wrestler Award, going 2-0 with eight takedowns and two pins. He was 16-1 with 14 pins on the season at the time he was nominated.

Williams was nominated for her performance from Nov. 27-Dec. 3. The senior center posted a quadruple-double with 27 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists and 10 steals in a win over Crawfordsville on Nov. 29. The IUPUI recruit scored 34 points, had 26 rebounds and four steals in a 55-54 victory over Carroll on Dec. 1.