Deciding if college sports is right for you

When you talk to some student-athletes, it sounds like they already have their five-year plan nailed down. They know exactly what they want to major in, which universities they’re interested in, and how they’ll get there. Then there’s the rest of us—we’re not even sure what’s happening this weekend, let alone years from now.

And that’s okay. You’re not supposed to have all the answers in high school, especially when it comes to your recruiting. If you’re on the fence about whether you want to play college sports, you’re not alone. It’s a huge commitment that will shape your entire college experience. So, to help you decide if being a college-athlete is the right choice for you, follow these helpful tips.

Visit local colleges, check out the level of competition

Map out a weekend to visit a local college and watch a game or event. You may even consider checking out a few different divisions. It’s a cheap and an easy way to gauge the level of talent you’ll need to match at the college level. What kind of skill set do the athletes possess? Are there athletes on the team you played against? Can you compete with their size and speed? Seeing the action in person may help you picture yourself in their shoes (or cleats).

Plus, you can use this as an opportunity to look around campus. Note characteristics you like about the school, such as classroom size and dorm life, and what you don’t like, too. Your observations will help you create a better, more informed target list of schools.

Research college rosters

If you don’t have time to check out a local university, or if you’re interested in a school that’s not easy to visit, head to the athletic program’s website and find the team’s roster. A roster can be pretty telling when you look at certain details. For example, read the athletes’ backgrounds to learn about their key stats and any awards they earned in high school. Based on your accomplishments so far, could you get recruited? Also, note what their majors are to help gauge whether or not your academic goals are compatible with your sport.

Network with former or current college athletes

There’s no better source than a college-athlete! Reach out to former classmates you know who committed to college athletics and ask for their opinion. Don’t forget to prepare a list of questions to make the most of your time. You may want to ask about their daily routine, recruiting experience, free time, offseason, and classes.

Get an honest, third-party evaluation

An unbiased third-party can tell you which division you’d fit into athletically, and from there you can decide if you want to pursue those types of universities. A good place to start would be your high school or club coach. They’ve seen a variety of student-athletes compete and even better, they’re usually in contact with college coaches. Or, you can sign up for a showcase or camp where recruits are being evaluated.

Before you embark on your recruiting journey, you want to be sure that college athletics is the right experience for you. Doing a little research, visiting colleges and learning about an athlete’s firsthand experience are great ways to determine whether or not you want to pursue playing at the next level.

Lastly, keep in mind that it’s possible to compete and enjoy your sport without making it the focus of your entire college experience.

