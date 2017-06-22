Decommitment of 4-star SG Dane Goodwin leaves Ohio State hoops with zero 2018 pledges

One of the key factors which reportedly inspired Ohio State to move on from men’s basketball coach Thad Matta was a lackluster turn in the school’s recruiting. Less than two weeks later things have gotten worse, not better.

On Wednesday, four-star shooting guard Dane Goodwin, from Upper Arlington in Ohio State’s own backyard of Columbus, decommitted from the Buckeyes. The guard announced he was reopening his recruitment hours after receiving a scholarship offer from Villanova, and leaves Ohio State with no current commitments in the Class of 2018.

That’s not a positive state of affairs for new head coach Chris Holtmann, who has to get to work on building a class. And quickly.

“That first hour I started making some calls,” Holtmann said in his introductory press conference in Columbus. “We’re going to be really aggressive and passionate as a staff about adding Ohio State guys to this program. I’ve recruited Ohio for over 20 years and it has outstanding players and coaching. It will be paramount to our success.”

That success may very well depend on getting Goodwin back in the fold and hoping he can sway some of the state’s other top players to come with him.