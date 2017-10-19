Deer carcass found hanging inside Pa. football stadium ahead of rivalry game

Just In: Deer carcass found hanging inside CB West's football stadiumhttps://t.co/Vvd9t4A7l2 pic.twitter.com/HIbQEXj2qF — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) October 19, 2017

High school pranks are common practice. As far as what lines should not be crossed? A dead animal left on the field certainly qualifies.

That is exactly what Central Bucks West (Doylestown, Pa.) officials found Thursday morning at their football stadium, War Memorial Field. A deer carcass was discovered hanging inside the stadium, school officials told Philadelphia CBS affiliate KYW-TV and others.

According to KYW, the Central Bucks School District says the carcass was immediately removed and police were contacted.

“CBSD does not condone acts of vandalism such as these,” said Superintendent of Schools John J. Kopicki. “If identified, those responsible will face disciplinary consequences.”

CB West’s nickname is the Bucks.

Doylestown rivals CB West and CB East are scheduled to play their annual rivalry game at War Memorial Field on Saturday. The school district told KYW that extra security measures will be in place the next two days at the field and at both schools.