Deerfield Beach's defense too much for No. 21 Carol City

Deerfield Beach’s offense couldn’t score a touchdown on No. 20 Carol City, but the Bucks’ defense was good enough for 6-2 victory Friday.

Deerfield Beach, which reached the state 8A semifinals last season, forced six turnovers against the defending 6A champion Chiefs in both teams’ regular-season opener. The Bucks’ biggest defensive stop was an interception in the Deerfield Beach end zone by Jayson Dennis late in the game.

The Bucks’ only scores were a pair of field goals by Liden Rivera.

Carol City (0-1) was able to get its only points on a safety in the final quarter.

The Chiefs lost their preseason game 17-7 last week at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), while Deerfield Beach defeated Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 10-7 in its preseason game.

Deerfield Beach faces another Super 25 opponent next week as it plays at No. 22 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.). Carol City plays Saturday at Columbus (Miami).