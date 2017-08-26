USA Today Sports

Deerfield Beach's defense too much for No. 21 Carol City

Deerfield Beach's defense too much for No. 21 Carol City

Super 25

Deerfield Beach's defense too much for No. 21 Carol City

Deerfield Beach’s offense couldn’t score a touchdown on No. 20 Carol City, but the Bucks’ defense was good enough for 6-2 victory Friday.

Deerfield Beach, which reached the state 8A semifinals last season, forced six turnovers against the defending 6A champion Chiefs in both teams’ regular-season opener. The Bucks’ biggest defensive stop was an interception in the Deerfield Beach end zone by Jayson Dennis late in the game.

The Bucks’ only scores were a pair of field goals by Liden Rivera.

Carol City (0-1) was able to get its only points on a safety in the final quarter.

The Chiefs lost their preseason game 17-7 last week at IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.), while Deerfield Beach defeated Chaminade-Madonna (Hollywood) 10-7 in its preseason game.

Deerfield Beach faces another Super 25 opponent next week as it plays at No. 22 St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.). Carol City plays Saturday at Columbus (Miami).

, , , , , Super 25

Related News

Latest

More USA Today High School Sports
Home