Deerfield (Mass.) up four spots, Landon (Md.) atop Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings

The newest Super 25 boys lacrosse rankings sees little change from the previous week, save one new team and a bit of shuffling among some of the New England schools represented in the list.

MORE: See the full Super 25 rankings

Landon (Md.), recently crowned winners of the IAC championship after a victory over No. 12 Bullis (Md.), completed its season undefeated and could likely finish out the year as the top team in the land.

No. 3 Culver Academy (Ind.) will look to avenge its only loss of the season in the Inter-Ac Invitational Lacrosse Championship this week, when the Eagles host No. 16 Haverford (Pa.) in a huge Super 25 showdown with an abundance of future college players on the field.

One of the few movers this week, Calvert Hall (Md.) inches to No. 9 after closing out the year undefeated in the MIAA A Conference. Delbarton (N.J.), with just one loss on the year, moves up to No. 10 from No. 14.

Elsewhere, Deerfield (Mass.) muscles its way up several spots to No. 13 after grinding for two Super 25 wins over traditional New England rivals. Haverford jumps from No. 23 to No. 16, and, new to this week’s rankings, Episcopal Academy (Pa.) comes in at No. 22 after its second win over No. 23 Malvern Prep (Pa.).

The Inter-Ac Invitational Lacrosse Championship in Philadelphia highlights the week ahead, with several exciting matchups on the way featuring Super 25 teams.

With the recent announcement of the GEICO High School Lacrosse Nationals, an assortment of heavyweight Super 25 matchups are on tap for Memorial Day Weekend, including a rematch of the Hill Academy and IMG Academy, a game the Pride took on an extra-man goal late in the late-March contest.