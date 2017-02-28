Defending champs Union (Tulsa) open season atop Super 25 spring girls soccer rankings

Union (Tulsa) will open the 2017 spring soccer season right where it finished last season: No. 1.

The Redskins, who have lost just once in the past three seasons, will begin atop the USA TODAY High School Sports/National Soccer Coaches Association of America Super 25 spring girls soccer rankings ahead of Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) and Naperville (Ill.) North.

Last year’s No. 2 team, Padua Academy (Wilmington, Del.), opens the season at No. 9.

Half of the preseason top 20 is teams that weren’t ranked at the end of last season, led by Naperville North at No. 3 and St. Thomas Aquinas (Overland Park, Kan.) at No. 6.