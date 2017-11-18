Defending state champion Hoover (Ala.) stuns No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville in rout

It’s not uncommon to see 56 on the HT scoreboard, but normally it’s in favor of the home team. pic.twitter.com/31gICx4ZaR — Sam Chandler (@sam5k) November 18, 2017

No. 18 Hewitt-Trussville (Ala.) brought an unblemished 11-0 record into Friday night’s Class 7A quarterfinal matchup against Hoover.

The visiting Buccaneers, however, brought a championship pedigree as the defending state champions.

In the end, it defending champs (9-3) who proved too tough in a 56-21 romp.

The Huskies entered averaging 46 points per game, but from the start could not find their footing against the perennially powerful Bucs.

After going up 7-0 early, Hoover padded its lead to 13-0 when quarterback Jalen Parker hit George Pickens, who made this pretty one-handed TD grab.

Hoover 13, Hewitt-Trussville 0 2:27 1st quarter. Jalen Parker to George Pickens on a 22-yard TD pass play for the Bucs. Catch of the Night. #notlivevideo pic.twitter.com/mV2JfOv9nK — Alabama7AFootball (@AL7AFootball) November 18, 2017

Hoover went up by as much as 20-0 before H-T cut it to 20-14 before the half after a pretty pitch and catch between three-star junior quarterback Paul Tyson and four-star sophomore receiver Dazalin Worsham on the final play of the second quarter.

That was the closest the Huskies got, however, as the Bucs did not let up after the break.

According to AL.com, Hoover still hasn’t lost a second-round playoff game since 1978 (per the Alabama High School Football Historical Society). Hoover now keeps its hopes alive of reaching the championship round for a staggering 16th time in the last 18 seasons.

Hoover moves on to face Thompson (Alabaster, Ala.) in a Class 7A semifinal next Friday night.

Meanwhile, despite all of this season’s success, Hewitt-Trussville still hasn’t advanced past the second round since 2008.