By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 31, 2017

La Lumiere (La Porte, Ind.), last year’s Super 25 boys basketball national champion, has added a member to its 2019 class.

The school announced on Twitter that 6-5 guard Charles Smith IV will join the team.

Excited to announce the addition of 2019 Charles Smith IV to the #LaLuFamily 🏀Info ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QMouOncpdK — LaLumiere Basketball (@LaLuBasketball) May 31, 2017

Smith spent last season at Westbury Christian in Texas, who lost to La Lumiere 91-44 in a game at last season’s Hoophall West. Smith had 12 points.

According to 247Sports, Smith holds offers from Oklahoma, DePaul, UNLV, and California.