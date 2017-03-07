Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Basketball

Defense leads Grand View Christian to quarterfinal win over West Hancock

For this year’s state basketball tournament, the Iowa High School Athletic Association allowed the coaches to help with the seeding process. It proved accurate in Class 1A — the four higher seeds all won on Monday to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.

That includes Grand View Christian, which looked every bit like the No. 2 seed it carried into Monday afternoon’s quarterfinal game against No. 7 West Hancock at Wells Fargo Arena. The Thunder rolled thanks to a strong defensive performance, beating the Eagles 59-36.

Stephen Glen of Grand View puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against West Hancock Monday, March 6, 2017.

Stephen Glen of Grand View puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against West Hancock Monday, March 6, 2017.

“Fun game,” Grand View Christian coach Dave Stubbs said. “These guys worked real hard and they didn’t let up. I thought that was real key for us tonight.”

Grant DeMeulenaere led all scorers with 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting — a showing that included three treys. He dished out three assists and tied a game-high with four steals for the Thunder (25-1). As a team, they recorded 12 steals and forced West Hancock (19-7) into 18 turnovers.

West Hancock hurdles in-between quarters of the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

West Hancock hurdles in-between quarters of the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

“I think we did a good job, as a team, just moving the ball around and sticking to the gameplan,” said DeMeulenaere, a 5-foot-11 junior. “We found gaps, found the open guy, and made shots.”

The Thunder, who advance to play No. 3 St. Mary’s (Remsen) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m., announced themselves, defensively, by holding the Eagles to 0-for-9 from the field and just one point in the first quarter. That fast started allowed Grand View Christian to lead 28-15 at halftime — a lead that grew to as many as 25 later in the fourth quarter.

Behind DeMeulenaere, Arturo Montes recorded a double-double, with 11 points and 12 boards. Mach Myaw added 12 points and two assists off the bench. As a team, the Thunder shot 40.6 percent for the game — a stat bolstered by a 14 of 30 showing after the intermission.

Dylan Eckels of West Hancock puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

Dylan Eckels of West Hancock puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

West Hancock only made 12 field goals for the game, led by Dylan Eckels’ 11 points. Ben Eisenman added another 10. They combined to shoot 7 of 16 while the rest of the team combined to go 5 of 27.

Monday’s victory was the first in school history for Grand View Christian. The Thunder first qualified last season, but were bounced after a quarterfinal loss. This year, though, they’ve taken aim at bigger goals — just like their No. 2 seed suggests.

“We’re very confident,” Montes said. “Obviously, we had to do our job first, and today, we did that.”

——————————-

West Hancock (Britt) 36 — C Eisenman 6, Weiland, 4, Eckels 11, B Eisenman 10, Becker 5. Also played — G Smith, J Smith, Yeakel, Leerar, Schuver, Fosdick. Totals: 12-43, 8-16.

Grand View Christian 59 — Stephen Glenn 5, DeMeulenaere 21, Montes 11, Crabb 2, N Long 2, Sam Glenn 6, Nyaw 12. Also played — A Long, Fry, Gatto, Wilson, Saliu, Bruce. Totals: 26-64, 2-3.

West Hancock…1 14 8 13 — 36

Grand View Christian…10 18 12 19 — 59

3-pointers — Grand View Christian 5 (DeMeulenaere 3, Nyaw 2), West Hancock 4 (Eckels 2, B Eisenman 1, Becker 1). Fouls — Grand View Christian 15, West Hancock 6. Technical Fouls — None. Fouled Out — None.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

, , , , , , , , , , , Gallery 

Related News

Basketball

Defense leads Grand View Christian to quarterfinal win over West Hancock

For this year’s state basketball tournament, the Iowa High School Athletic Association allowed the coaches to help with the seeding process. It proved accurate in Class 1A — the four higher seeds all won on Monday to advance to Thursday’s semifinals.

That includes Grand View Christian, which looked every bit like the No. 2 seed it carried into Monday afternoon’s quarterfinal game against No. 7 West Hancock at Wells Fargo Arena. The Thunder rolled thanks to a strong defensive performance, beating the Eagles 59-36.

Stephen Glen of Grand View puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against West Hancock Monday, March 6, 2017.

Stephen Glen of Grand View puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against West Hancock Monday, March 6, 2017.

“Fun game,” Grand View Christian coach Dave Stubbs said. “These guys worked real hard and they didn’t let up. I thought that was real key for us tonight.”

Grant DeMeulenaere led all scorers with 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting — a showing that included three treys. He dished out three assists and tied a game-high with four steals for the Thunder (25-1). As a team, they recorded 12 steals and forced West Hancock (19-7) into 18 turnovers.

West Hancock hurdles in-between quarters of the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

West Hancock hurdles in-between quarters of the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

“I think we did a good job, as a team, just moving the ball around and sticking to the gameplan,” said DeMeulenaere, a 5-foot-11 junior. “We found gaps, found the open guy, and made shots.”

The Thunder, who advance to play No. 3 St. Mary’s (Remsen) on Thursday at 12:15 p.m., announced themselves, defensively, by holding the Eagles to 0-for-9 from the field and just one point in the first quarter. That fast started allowed Grand View Christian to lead 28-15 at halftime — a lead that grew to as many as 25 later in the fourth quarter.

Behind DeMeulenaere, Arturo Montes recorded a double-double, with 11 points and 12 boards. Mach Myaw added 12 points and two assists off the bench. As a team, the Thunder shot 40.6 percent for the game — a stat bolstered by a 14 of 30 showing after the intermission.

Dylan Eckels of West Hancock puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

Dylan Eckels of West Hancock puts up a shot during the 1A Quarterfinal game against Grand View Monday, March 6, 2017.

West Hancock only made 12 field goals for the game, led by Dylan Eckels’ 11 points. Ben Eisenman added another 10. They combined to shoot 7 of 16 while the rest of the team combined to go 5 of 27.

Monday’s victory was the first in school history for Grand View Christian. The Thunder first qualified last season, but were bounced after a quarterfinal loss. This year, though, they’ve taken aim at bigger goals — just like their No. 2 seed suggests.

“We’re very confident,” Montes said. “Obviously, we had to do our job first, and today, we did that.”

——————————-

West Hancock (Britt) 36 — C Eisenman 6, Weiland, 4, Eckels 11, B Eisenman 10, Becker 5. Also played — G Smith, J Smith, Yeakel, Leerar, Schuver, Fosdick. Totals: 12-43, 8-16.

Grand View Christian 59 — Stephen Glenn 5, DeMeulenaere 21, Montes 11, Crabb 2, N Long 2, Sam Glenn 6, Nyaw 12. Also played — A Long, Fry, Gatto, Wilson, Saliu, Bruce. Totals: 26-64, 2-3.

West Hancock…1 14 8 13 — 36

Grand View Christian…10 18 12 19 — 59

3-pointers — Grand View Christian 5 (DeMeulenaere 3, Nyaw 2), West Hancock 4 (Eckels 2, B Eisenman 1, Becker 1). Fouls — Grand View Christian 15, West Hancock 6. Technical Fouls — None. Fouled Out — None.

Cody Goodwin covers high school sports, college basketball recruiting and Drake athletics for the Des Moines Register. Follow him on Twitter at @codygoodwin.

, , , , , , , , , Gallery 

Related News

Latest News