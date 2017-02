In a blow to LSU and also Georgia, four-star defensive end Markaviest “Big Cat” Bryant from Crisp County (Ga.) committed to Auburn.

MORE: National Signing Day Hub

He is the second defensive lineman to commit to Auburn on National Signing Day, joining three-star defensive tackle Tyrone Truesdell.

Bryant took an official visit to Auburn last weekend.

He is ranked as the No. 14 weakside defensive end and the No. 181 player by the 247Sports Composite.