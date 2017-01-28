Defensive pressure lifts Lightning to win

APPLETON – Appleton North coach Joe Russom doesn’t yell “swarm” every time his Lightning transitions to defense.

That’s precisely what happens, though.

The Lightning swarm, suffocate and create chaos with their relentless trapping pressure defense.

North’s defensive heat allowed the Lightning to build a commanding 15-point halftime lead and the state’s No. 1-ranked Division 1 girls’ basketball team held off much-improved Appleton East the rest of the way Friday for a 61-46 Fox Valley Association win.

North (16-0, 13-0) has plenty of firepower, but its high-intensity defense may be its strength. The Lightning is allowing just 36.9 points per game, while scoring 53.0 ppg.

“Our defense is meant to create turnovers,” said North senior Callie Pohlman, who led the Lightning with 17 points. “We want teams to play faster than they usually do. That usually leads to turnovers, which lead to shots for us.”

North forced several first-half turnovers with its trapping defensive pressure and kept a tall East team from establishing rhythm in its half-court offense. With Pohlman scoring nine first-half points, the Lightning raced to a commanding 30-9 lead before the Patriots scored the last seven points to cut the margin to 30-16 at the half.

“We’re built to run and gun,” said Russom. “We believe in picking up the tempo and getting a lot of bodies out there and wearing teams down physically. Our speed and length can cause a lot of problems.”

East coach Joe La Chapell said North’s pressure defense is as good as he has seen around the state.

“They do run and jump where any time you’re dribbling away, they come from the back side,” said La Chapell. “So there are things you can’t do against that, which we did tonight that fell right into their hands — like dribbling into bad trapping spots. They have a lot of athleticism and fly all over. They take away passes you would get against most teams.”

East fought back in the second half. The Patriots scored 13 of the first 19 points — six by 6-foot-2 Lexi Schneider — to slice North’s lead to 36-29 on an Alyssa Peterson 3-pointer with 12 minutes left.

But the Lightning quickly recovered. Kari Brekke, North’s stellar junior point guard, scored on a runner inside the lane and Pohlman delivered six straight points to lead an 8-3 surge which restored the Lightning’s lead to double digits and North went unchallenged the rest of the way.

“There were a lot of things I really liked about the game, but there were things I didn’t like in terms of our play,” said Russom. “A lot of it has to do with killer instinct. We had a 20-point lead and let it slide back. We didn’t step on it. We’ve got to learn to put teams away in order for us to take the next step as a team.

“But we did a good job of finishing the game. That goes back to legs. If you look at the number of kids we played and the number they played, there was a big difference. And our conditioning was key. This is the way we practice and the way we play every night.”

Sophomore Paige Schabo added 14 points for the balanced Lightning, while Sydney Levy (12) and Brekke (nine) provided additional scoring punch. Junior Kalen Klitzke had a strong game off the bench with eight points.

“We definitely have a lot of good players coming off the bench and we played hard,” said Pohlman. “We just kept pushing and being aggressive. East is a really good team that’s well-coached and Lexi Schneider is a real good player. We focused on keeping them off the boards and pushing our tempo and having a lot of intensity on defense.”

Schneider topped the Patriots with 15 points, while sophomore Abbie King scored 12.

Appleton East… …16 30 — 46 Appleton North… …30 31 — 61

Appleton East: Roberts 1, Schneider 15, Peterson 9, Van Gompel 4, Dailey 5, King 12. Totals 17 8-18 46. Three-pointers: Peterson 3, Dailey. Fouls: 18.

Appleton North: Brekke 9, Squier 1, Pohlman 17, Klitzke 8, Levy 12, Schabo 14. Totals 22 15-25 61. Three-pointers: Levy, Schabo. Fouls: 14.

