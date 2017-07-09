Deion Sanders to parents: Communicate with your kids beyond just breakfast and dinner

NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has a bond with Godby (Tallahassee) head coach Corey Fuller that goes back decades.

So when Fuller asked Sanders to participate in the inaugural North Florida Legends football camp on Saturday, Sanders didn’t hesitate.

“It was an honor, first and foremost,” Sanders said. “I came here strictly for Corey Fuller. He has a wonderful opportunity to coach at Godby. I’ve always admired Godby and them hiring him was a step in the right direction. I told him if he got the job, he’d have my full support.

“This is part of it. Coming down here to facilitate and raise the future.”

About 50 kids were at the camp’s morning session for children in sixth through eighth grade. There was also an afternoon session for high school kids.

Fuller, a former FSU standout who played for the Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens while in the NFL will make an appearance at Sanders’ camp in Dallas next week.

When the camp’s first session ended, Sanders had messages for both the kids in attendance and their parents. He wanted to make sure parents knew they were responsible for communicating with their children on a regular basis – and for longer than just breakfast and dinner.

Sanders also made sure to give plenty of praise and encouragement to the children in attendance, praising the ones who took his on-the-field lessons to heart.

“You’ve got to believe,” he said. “You’ve got to believe in yourself. You can do anything you desire to do if you believe and apply the work, dedication and discipline.”