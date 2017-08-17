Deion Sanders returns to Texas prep football as offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill

Less than two years after his own sports-focused charter high school Prime Prep Academy closed, Deion Sanders is returning to prep football. This time, he’ll take a decidedly backseat role, all while staying very close to his sons.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Sanders will serve as the offensive coordinator for Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill, the Dallas-area school that his younger sons Shilo and Shedeur both attend. The new head coach of the program is Aveion Cason, a former NFL running back who spent the 2003 season with the Cowboys.

Predictably, both Sanders brothers play for the Trinity Christian football team. Shilo Sanders is a junior starting defensive back who is rated as a three-star prospect by 247 Sports. He already holds scholarship offers from Oregon, Texas A&M, Oregon State, SMU and Syracuse.

While Shilo Sanders is a promising collegiate prospect, his younger brother may be the true budding star. Shedeur Sanders is expected to serve as Trinity Christian’s starting quarterback despite being a true freshman. Like his brother, he already holds a scholarship offer from Oregon, even though he has yet to throw a varsity football pass. He was touted as the family’s true football superstar by Deion Sanders himself last spring in an interview with MaxPreps:

“Shedeur is the complete package,” Deion said. “He works hard and has the discipline, will to succeed and good grades. He’s that guy that comes home from school and calls up high school receivers to work on routes later that evening. He really understands the game at a high level for his age.”

Now that Sanders will serve as his own son’s offensive coordinator, the dynamic between quarterback and coordinator will be fascinating to watch. As will Trinity Christian’s progress in general.

The program is coming off a 4-6 season in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools’ (TAPPS) Division II, though it now boasts the addition of Shedeur Sanders, three-star running back Maurice Washington from California and junior running back Qualan Jones, who joined the program from nearby Grand Prairie.

That’s a major influx of talent for the biggest of big name coordinators. Now the elder Sanders gets to show what he can do with it.