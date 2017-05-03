Deion Sanders' son Shilo breaking out with major DI offers

Deion Sanders is one of the best cornerbacks and return men in NFL history. One of his sons may be well on the way to achieving similar success if recent progress is an indication.

As first noted by MaxPreps, Sanders’ son Shilo Sanders, a sophomore at Trinity Christian in Cedar Hill, Texas, has emerged as a legitimate Division I prospect at cornerback and quarterback. The two-way starter shined at a recent Under Armour camp in Chicago, and came back with scholarship offers from Oregon State, Syracuse and Central Florida.

It’s not hard to see what the coaches at those schools were enticed by, besides his genetics, of course:

Shilo Sanders locks down a WR on the first rep of 1v1 at UA Chicago. @ShiloSanders #NotToday pic.twitter.com/pAkTLaGk5l — Greg Powers 🏟 (@GPowersScout) April 23, 2017

@ShiloSanders put on a show in Chicago this weekend at the #UA camp #DNA pic.twitter.com/F9FGQRD4WQ — Coach O Recruiting (@simplyCoachO) April 24, 2017

Sanders pitches himself as a lockdown corner in the making, and he’s not far off. While he could also emerge as a quarterback prospect with continued progress, it’s highly likely that his best scholarship path will come as a cornerback … or in baseball, where he was an all-district selection after hitting .414 in league play. In addition to his football scholarships, both Central Florida and Oregon State have offered him a joined baseball scholarship, as well.

That’s fine with Sanders, particularly if he continues to pick up more major scholarship offers. Besides, as MaxPreps reported, he may have a hard time holding down his spot as the team’s passer: His brother, Shedeur Sanders, will be a freshman come fall 2017 and could fight for his brother’s spot as the team’s starting passer.

Just listen to their father rave about Shedeur’s potential, again from MaxPreps:

“Shedeur is the complete package,” Deion said. “He works hard and has the discipline, will to succeed and good grades. He’s that guy that comes home from school and calls up high school receivers to work on routes later that evening. He really understands the game at a high level for his age.”

If true, that’s good news for Trinity Christian and the Sanders family … and bad news for anyone who has to face off against them in the near future.