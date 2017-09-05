One of Deion Sanders' sons transfers while other stars under his Texas tutelage

Before the season there was legitimate excitement about Deion Sanders’ ascension to become the new offensive coordinator at Trinity Christian-Cedar Hill. Part of the narrative behind the move was that it would allow him to have a direct impact on the success of his sons, junior running back and defensive back Shilo Sanders, and freshman quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Now just one of those sons is playing for Neon Deion, while the other is now across town fighting his way to just 2 yards on two carries in his debut for a new school.

As reported by the Dallas Morning News, Shilo Sanders has transferred to Sachse. The junior suited up for the team’s season opener but did not start at defensive back and saw the aforementioned limited action on the offensive side of the ball in a 48-6 victory against Trophy Club Byron Nelson.

Shilo coach Mark Behrens already told the Morning News that he expects Shilo to earn more playing time in the weeks ahead once he adjusts to the team’s formations and schemes.

What remains unknown is what inspired the move. There has yet to be any official line from Trinity Christian about whether Shilo’s transfer was related to a disciplinary matter, an academic issue or simply a desire for a chance of scenery. There have been no noted academic and behavioral concerns related to Shilo at the school before his transfer.

As for Shedeur and his father, it’s still full steam ahead for Trinity Christian. The true freshman passed for 147 yards and two touchdowns in his first high school start, leading TC-Cedar Hill to a 39-14 victory against Episcopal School of Dallas.

Despite the new settings, Shilo Sanders retains scholarship offers from Texas A&M, Oregon, Oregon State, SMU, Syracuse and Central Florida. The three-star prospect is expected to play as a cornerback in college.