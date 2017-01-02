Delaware high school sports rankings

Menu
Mount Pleasant's Isaiah McCready (32) is congratulated after scoring the final basket in the Green Knights' 69-43 win over St. Michael's of Toronto at Slam Dunk to the Beach on Dec. 29

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Mount Pleasant (7-0) 1

2. Sanford (2-4) 6

3. St. Georges (3-1) 3

4. Appoquinimink (5-0) 5

5. Smyrna (5-2) 2

6. Salesianum (4-2) 4

7. A.I. du Pont (5-1) 7

8. St. Thomas More (4-3) NR

9. Newark (6-2) NR

10. St. Elizabeth (4-2) 8

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Ursuline (6-1) 1

2. Sanford (2-2) 2

3. Caesar Rodney (8-0) 4

4. St. Elizabeth (2-4) 3

5. Caravel (5-2) 5

6. Conrad (7-0) 6

7. Archmere (6-2) 7

8. Concord (3-1) 8

9. Hodgson (3-3) 9

10. Sussex Central (7-1) NR

WRESTLING

DIVISION I

1. Smyrna (2-0) 1

2. Sussex Central (2-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (3-0) 3

4. Caesar Rodney (1-2) 4

5. Salesianum (0-0) 5

DIVISION II

1. Milford (2-0) 1

2. St. Georges (0-1) 2

3. Sanford (0-0) 3

4. Hodgson (2-0) 4

5. Laurel (1-2) 5

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Charter of Wilmington (4-0) 1

2. Salesianum (2-0) 2

3. Conrad (2-1) 3

4. St. Andrew’s (3-1) 4

5. Concord (3-1) 5

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ursuline (2-0) 1

2. Charter of Wilmington (4-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (4-0) 3

4. Archmere (2-0) 4

5. Padua (3-0) 5

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

