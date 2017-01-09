Delaware high school sports rankings

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Mount Pleasant (9-0) prev. 1
2. Newark (7-2) 9
3. St. Georges (4-2) 3
4. Appoquinimink (6-1) 4
5. Sanford (4-5) 2
6. Smyrna (7-2) 5
7. A.I. du Pont (8-1) 7
8. St. Thomas More (5-3) 8
9. St. Elizabeth (5-2) 10
10. Salesianum (5-3) 6
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Ursuline (7-1) 1
2. Sanford (4-2) 2
3. Caesar Rodney (10-0) 3
4. St. Elizabeth (3-5) 4
5. Caravel (6-3) 5
6. Conrad (7-1) 6
7. Archmere (8-2) 7
8. Concord (6-1) 8
9. Hodgson (5-3) 9
10. Sussex Central (7-2) 10
WRESTLING
DIVISION I
1. Smyrna (3-0) 1
2. Cape Henlopen (4-0) 3
3. Sussex Central (2-1) 2
4. Caesar Rodney (2-2) 4
5. Salesianum (0-0) 5
DIVISION II
1. Milford (3-0) 1
2. St. Georges (0-1) 2
3. Sanford (0-0) 3
4. Indian River (1-0) NR
5. Hodgson (4-0) 4
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Charter of Wilmington (5-0) 1
2. Salesianum (3-0) 2
3. Conrad (2-1) 3
4. St. Andrew’s (3-1) 4
5. Mount Pleasant (6-0) NR
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Ursuline (2-0) 1
2. Charter of Wilmington (5-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (5-0) 3
4. Archmere (4-0) 4
5. Padua (4-0) 5
