Delaware high school sports rankings

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Mount Pleasant (11-0) 1
2. Newark (9-2) 2
3. St. Georges (7-2) 3
4. Appoquinimink (6-1) 4
5. Smyrna (9-2) 6
6. St. Thomas More (7-3) 8
7. Hodgson (8-2) NR
8. St. Elizabeth (6-3) 9
9. Sanford (5-6) 5
10. Woodbridge (7-0) NR
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Ursuline (9-1) 1
2. Sanford (7-2) 2
3. Caesar Rodney (11-0) 3
4. St. Elizabeth (4-6) 4
5. Caravel (7-4) 5
6. Conrad (9-1) 6
7. Concord (7-1) 8
8. Archmere (8-3) 7
9. A.I. du Pont (9-2) NR
10. St. Thomas More (8-1) NR
WRESTLING
DIVISION I
1. Smyrna (6-2) 1
2. Cape Henlopen (9-0) 2
3. Sussex Central (2-1) 3
4. Caesar Rodney (2-2) 4
5. Salesianum (0-0) 5
DIVISION II
1. Milford (4-0) 1
2. St. Georges (1-1) 2
3. Sanford (0-0) 3
4. Indian River (7-0) 4
5. Hodgson (4-0) 5
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Charter of Wilmington (6-0) 1
2. Salesianum (3-0) 2
3. Conrad (3-1) 3
4. St. Andrew’s (4-1) 4
5. Mount Pleasant (8-0) 5
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Ursuline (2-0) 1
2. Charter of Wilmington (6-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (6-0) 3
4. Archmere (5-0) 4
5. Padua (4-0) 5
Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ
Don’t miss a thing
Download our apps and get alerts for local news, weather, traffic and more. Search “The News Journal” in your app store or use these links from your device: iPhone app | Android app for phone and tablet | iPad app
Don’t forget to “like” us on Facebook!
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ