Delaware high school sports rankings

Seton Hall signee Myles Cale, shown here against Hodgson on Dec. 8, has helped the fourth-ranked Jaguars to a 6-1 start.

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Mount Pleasant (11-0) 1

2. Newark (9-2) 2

3. St. Georges (7-2) 3

4. Appoquinimink (6-1) 4

5. Smyrna (9-2) 6

6. St. Thomas More (7-3) 8

7. Hodgson (8-2) NR

8. St. Elizabeth (6-3) 9

9. Sanford (5-6) 5

10. Woodbridge (7-0) NR

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Ursuline (9-1) 1

2. Sanford (7-2) 2

3. Caesar Rodney (11-0) 3

4. St. Elizabeth (4-6) 4

5. Caravel (7-4) 5

6. Conrad (9-1) 6

7. Concord (7-1) 8

8. Archmere (8-3) 7

9. A.I. du Pont (9-2) NR

10. St. Thomas More (8-1) NR

WRESTLING

DIVISION I

1. Smyrna (6-2) 1

2. Cape Henlopen (9-0) 2

3. Sussex Central (2-1) 3

4. Caesar Rodney (2-2) 4

5. Salesianum (0-0) 5

DIVISION II

1. Milford (4-0) 1

2. St. Georges (1-1) 2

3. Sanford (0-0) 3

4. Indian River (7-0) 4

5. Hodgson (4-0) 5

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Charter of Wilmington (6-0) 1

2. Salesianum (3-0) 2

3. Conrad (3-1) 3

4. St. Andrew’s (4-1) 4

5. Mount Pleasant (8-0) 5

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ursuline (2-0) 1

2. Charter of Wilmington (6-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (6-0) 3

4. Archmere (5-0) 4

5. Padua (4-0) 5

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

