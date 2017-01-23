Delaware high school sports rankings

BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Mount Pleasant (12-1) prev. 1
2. Newark (10-2) 2
3. Smyrna (10-2) 5
4. St. Georges (9-3) 3
5. Hodgson (9-2) 7
6. St. Thomas More (10-3) 6
7. Glasgow (8-4) NR
8. Appoquinimink (8-2) 4
9. St. Elizabeth (7-4) 8
10. Sanford (6-7) 9
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Ursuline (10-1) 1
2. Sanford (9-2) 2
3. Caesar Rodney (13-0) 3
4. St. Elizabeth (6-6) 4
5. Caravel (8-4) 5
6. Conrad (10-1) 6
7. Concord (8-2) 7
8. Archmere (8-3) 8
9. A.I. du Pont (9-2) 9
10. Mount Pleasant (8-4) NR
WRESTLING
DIVISION I
1. Smyrna (7-2) 1
2. Cape Henlopen (9-1) 2
3. Sussex Central (3-1) 3
4. Caesar Rodney (3-3) 4
5. William Penn (6-0) NR
DIVISION II
1. Milford (5-0) 1
2. St. Georges (4-2) 2
3. Sanford (0-0) 3
4. Indian River (9-0) 4
5. Del. Military Academy (5-1) NR
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Charter of Wilmington (6-0) 1
2. Salesianum (5-1) 2
3. Conrad (5-1) 3
4. St. Andrew’s (5-2) 4
5. Mount Pleasant (9-0) 5
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Ursuline (5-0) 1
2. Charter of Wilmington (6-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (8-0) 3
4. Archmere (5-0) 4
5. Padua (5-0) 5
