Wrestling

Delaware high school sports rankings

Sanford's Kanisa Tucker (10) intercepts a pass intended for Brooklyn Community's Kamani Bryan on Jan. 16. The Warriors (11-2) are ranked No. 2 statewide by The News Journal.

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Mount Pleasant (14-1) prev. 1

2. Newark (12-2) 2

3. Smyrna (11-2) 3

4. St. Georges (10-4) 4

5. Hodgson (11-2) 5

6. St. Thomas More (11-3) 6

7. Glasgow (9-4) 7

8. Caesar Rodney (10-3) NR

9. Woodbridge (10-2) NR

10. Sanford (7-7) 10

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Ursuline (12-1) 1

2. Sanford (11-2) 2

3. St. Elizabeth (7-6) 4

4. Caravel (9-5) 5

5. Conrad (12-1) 6

6. Concord (10-2) 7

7. Caesar Rodney (13-1) 3

8. A.I. du Pont (11-2) 9

9. Archmere (9-4) 8

10. Mount Pleasant (9-4) 10

WRESTLING

DIVISION I

1. Smyrna (9-2) 1

2. Cape Henlopen (11-1) 2

3. Sussex Central (5-1) 3

4. Caesar Rodney (5-3) 4

5. William Penn (6-0) 5

DIVISION II

1. Milford (7-1) 1

2. St. Georges (5-3) 2

3. Indian River (12-1) 4

4. Sanford (0-2) 3

5. Del. Military Academy (5-2) 5

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Charter of Wilmington (7-0) 1

2. Salesianum (6-1) 2

3. Conrad (7-1) 3

4. St. Andrew’s (6-2) 4

5. Mount Pleasant (11-0) 5

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ursuline (5-1) 1

2. Charter of Wilmington (7-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (10-0) 3

4. Newark Charter (7-1) NR

5. Padua (6-1) 5

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

Latest News