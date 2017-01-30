Delaware high school sports rankings

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Mount Pleasant (14-1) prev. 1
2. Newark (12-2) 2
3. Smyrna (11-2) 3
4. St. Georges (10-4) 4
5. Hodgson (11-2) 5
6. St. Thomas More (11-3) 6
7. Glasgow (9-4) 7
8. Caesar Rodney (10-3) NR
9. Woodbridge (10-2) NR
10. Sanford (7-7) 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Ursuline (12-1) 1
2. Sanford (11-2) 2
3. St. Elizabeth (7-6) 4
4. Caravel (9-5) 5
5. Conrad (12-1) 6
6. Concord (10-2) 7
7. Caesar Rodney (13-1) 3
8. A.I. du Pont (11-2) 9
9. Archmere (9-4) 8
10. Mount Pleasant (9-4) 10
WRESTLING
DIVISION I
1. Smyrna (9-2) 1
2. Cape Henlopen (11-1) 2
3. Sussex Central (5-1) 3
4. Caesar Rodney (5-3) 4
5. William Penn (6-0) 5
DIVISION II
1. Milford (7-1) 1
2. St. Georges (5-3) 2
3. Indian River (12-1) 4
4. Sanford (0-2) 3
5. Del. Military Academy (5-2) 5
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Charter of Wilmington (7-0) 1
2. Salesianum (6-1) 2
3. Conrad (7-1) 3
4. St. Andrew’s (6-2) 4
5. Mount Pleasant (11-0) 5
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Ursuline (5-1) 1
2. Charter of Wilmington (7-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (10-0) 3
4. Newark Charter (7-1) NR
5. Padua (6-1) 5
