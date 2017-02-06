Delaware high school sports rankings

Menu
Smyrna's Caleb Matthews defends (right) defends against Sanford's Sean Williams on Dec. 29. Smyrna moved up to No. 1 in The News Journal's boys basketball rankings this week.

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Smyrna (13-2) prev. 3

2. Hodgson (13-2) 5

3. Mount Pleasant (15-3) 1

4. Newark (13-3) 2

5. St. Georges (11-4) 4

6. St. Thomas More (13-3) 6

7. Glasgow (10-5) 7

8. Salesianum (10-5) NR

9. Woodbridge (13-2) 9

10. St. Elizabeth (9-5) NR

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Ursuline (14-1) 1

2. Sanford (14-2) 2

3. St. Elizabeth (9-6) 3

4. Caravel (10-5) 4

5. Conrad (14-1) 5

6. Concord (12-2) 6

7. Caesar Rodney (15-1) 7

8. Archmere (10-6) 9

9. Howard (12-4) NR

10. A.I. du Pont (13-3) 8

WRESTLING

DIVISION I

1. Smyrna (10-2) 1

2. Cape Henlopen (12-1) 2

3. Sussex Central (7-1) 3

4. Caesar Rodney (6-4) 4

5. William Penn (9-1) 5

DIVISION II

1. Milford (9-2) 1

2. St. Georges (6-3) 2

3. Indian River (14-1) 3

4. Sanford (2-3) 4

5. Del. Military Academy (6-3) 5

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Charter of Wilmington (8-0) 1

2. Salesianum (8-2) 2

3. Conrad (9-1) 3

4. St. Andrew’s (6-2) 4

5. Mount Pleasant (11-1) 5

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ursuline (6-1) 1

2. Charter of Wilmington (8-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (12-0) 3

4. Newark Charter (9-1) 4

5. Padua (7-1) 5

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

