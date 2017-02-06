Delaware high school sports rankings

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Smyrna (13-2) prev. 3
2. Hodgson (13-2) 5
3. Mount Pleasant (15-3) 1
4. Newark (13-3) 2
5. St. Georges (11-4) 4
6. St. Thomas More (13-3) 6
7. Glasgow (10-5) 7
8. Salesianum (10-5) NR
9. Woodbridge (13-2) 9
10. St. Elizabeth (9-5) NR
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Ursuline (14-1) 1
2. Sanford (14-2) 2
3. St. Elizabeth (9-6) 3
4. Caravel (10-5) 4
5. Conrad (14-1) 5
6. Concord (12-2) 6
7. Caesar Rodney (15-1) 7
8. Archmere (10-6) 9
9. Howard (12-4) NR
10. A.I. du Pont (13-3) 8
WRESTLING
DIVISION I
1. Smyrna (10-2) 1
2. Cape Henlopen (12-1) 2
3. Sussex Central (7-1) 3
4. Caesar Rodney (6-4) 4
5. William Penn (9-1) 5
DIVISION II
1. Milford (9-2) 1
2. St. Georges (6-3) 2
3. Indian River (14-1) 3
4. Sanford (2-3) 4
5. Del. Military Academy (6-3) 5
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Charter of Wilmington (8-0) 1
2. Salesianum (8-2) 2
3. Conrad (9-1) 3
4. St. Andrew’s (6-2) 4
5. Mount Pleasant (11-1) 5
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Ursuline (6-1) 1
2. Charter of Wilmington (8-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (12-0) 3
4. Newark Charter (9-1) 4
5. Padua (7-1) 5
Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ
Don’t miss a thing
Download our apps and get alerts for local news, weather, traffic and more. Search “The News Journal” in your app store or use these links from your device: iPhone app | Android app for phone and tablet | iPad app
Don’t forget to “like” us on Facebook!