Delaware high school sports rankings

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Smyrna (15-2) prev. 1
2. Mount Pleasant (17-3) 3
3. Newark (14-3) 4
4. St. Georges (13-4) 5
5. Hodgson (13-3) 2
6. St. Thomas More (14-3) 6
7. Glasgow (11-5) 7
8. Salesianum (12-5) 8
9. Woodbridge (15-2) 9
10. St. Mark’s (11-5) NR
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Ursuline (16-1) 1
2. Sanford (16-2) 2
3. St. Elizabeth (9-7) 3
4. Caravel (11-5) 4
5. Conrad (16-1) 5
6. Concord (13-2) 6
7. Caesar Rodney (17-1) 7
8. Archmere (12-6) 8
9. Howard (12-5) 9
10. A.I. du Pont (14-4) 10
WRESTLING
DIVISION I
1. Smyrna (12-2) 1
2. Cape Henlopen (15-1) 2
3. Sussex Central (9-2) 3
4. Caesar Rodney (7-4) 4
5. William Penn (10-3) 5
DIVISION II
1. Milford (12-3) 1
2. Indian River (15-2) 3
3. St. Georges (8-4) 2
4. Sanford (3-8) 4
5. Laurel (9-6) NR
BOYS SWIMMING
1. Charter of Wilmington (9-0-1) 1
2. Salesianum (10-2-1) 2
3. Conrad (11-1) 3
4. St. Andrew’s (6-2) 4
5. Mount Pleasant (12-1) 5
GIRLS SWIMMING
1. Ursuline (7-1) 1
2. Charter of Wilmington (10-0) 2
3. Cape Henlopen (14-0) 3
4. Newark Charter (9-1) 4
5. Padua (8-2) 5
