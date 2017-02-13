Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Menu
Find a School

Wrestling

Delaware high school sports rankings

St. Georges' Wyatt McMullen (left) struggles against Delaware Military's Dylan Peters before winning at 113 pounds on Jan. 25. The third-ranked Hawks are seeded third in Division II going into Tuesday's DIAA Dual Meet championships at Smyrna.

St. Georges’ Wyatt McMullen (left) struggles against Delaware Military’s Dylan Peters before winning at 113 pounds on Jan. 25. The third-ranked Hawks are seeded third in Division II going into Tuesday’s DIAA Dual Meet championships at Smyrna.

THE NEWS JOURNAL/DELAWAREONLINE RANKINGS

BOYS BASKETBALL

1. Smyrna (15-2) prev. 1

2. Mount Pleasant (17-3) 3

3. Newark (14-3) 4

4. St. Georges (13-4) 5

5. Hodgson (13-3) 2

6. St. Thomas More (14-3) 6

7. Glasgow (11-5) 7

8. Salesianum (12-5) 8

9. Woodbridge (15-2) 9

10. St. Mark’s (11-5) NR

GIRLS BASKETBALL

1. Ursuline (16-1) 1

2. Sanford (16-2) 2

3. St. Elizabeth (9-7) 3

4. Caravel (11-5) 4

5. Conrad (16-1) 5

6. Concord (13-2) 6

7. Caesar Rodney (17-1) 7

8. Archmere (12-6) 8

9. Howard (12-5) 9

10. A.I. du Pont (14-4) 10

WRESTLING

DIVISION I

1. Smyrna (12-2) 1

2. Cape Henlopen (15-1) 2

3. Sussex Central (9-2) 3

4. Caesar Rodney (7-4) 4

5. William Penn (10-3) 5

DIVISION II

1. Milford (12-3) 1

2. Indian River (15-2) 3

3. St. Georges (8-4) 2

4. Sanford (3-8) 4

5. Laurel (9-6) NR

BOYS SWIMMING

1. Charter of Wilmington (9-0-1) 1

2. Salesianum (10-2-1) 2

3. Conrad (11-1) 3

4. St. Andrew’s (6-2) 4

5. Mount Pleasant (12-1) 5

GIRLS SWIMMING

1. Ursuline (7-1) 1

2. Charter of Wilmington (10-0) 2

3. Cape Henlopen (14-0) 3

4. Newark Charter (9-1) 4

5. Padua (8-2) 5

Contact Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

Don’t miss a thing

Search for The News Journal to get our apps
Download our apps and get alerts for local news, weather, traffic and more. Search “The News Journal” in your app store or use these links from your device: iPhone app | Android app for phone and tablet | iPad app
Don’t forget to “like” us on Facebook!

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , News 

Related News

Latest News