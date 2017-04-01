Delfosse strikes out 12 for Wausaukee in home win

WAUSAUKEE – Matt Delfosse recorded 12 strikeouts on the mound to lead Wausaukee to a 6-0 victory over North Fond du Lac on Friday.

Delfosse went six innings for the Rangers, allowing three hits and two walks.

Delfosse also went a perfect 3-for-3 with a double and RBI. Andrew Schroeder added two RBI on two hits for Wausaukee, while Cody Renikow and Kyle Struve each had an RBI.

Luxembuerg-Casco 12, Chilton 0 (6)

CHILTON – Anthony Otrodovec went 3-for-4 and three RBI, as the Spartans rolled to the nonconference win.

Otrodovec and Mason Isenberg each hit a double and triplefor Luxemburg-Casco. Isenberg, Austin Tlachac, Jake Thies, Jordan Jorgenson, Dalton Smerchek and Shaefer Mleziva each had an RBI.

On the mound, Bryce TeKulve struck out five in four innings for the Spartans.

Bonduel 10, Crivitz 0 (5)

CRIVITZ – Jordan Boldt and Bryce Maole each had three RBI for Bonduel in the road win.

Bonduel scored six runs in the first inning on three hits and added four more in the fourth.

Jordan Boldt went 2-for-3 and a run scored for the Bears, while Bryce Maole hit 1-for-2 and two runs scored. Wyatt Erb and Jacob Banker each added an RBI for Bonduel.

Erb struck out seven over three innings, allowing one hit for the win.

For Crivitz, Jaden Werner and Kershaw Stumbris had the only two hits for the Wolverines.

Oconto Falls 4, Seymour 2

SEYMOUR – Michael VerVelde scored three runs and was 3-for-4 to lead Oconto Falls.

Jacob Peterson led the Panthers with two RBI. Mason Sefick got the win on the mound as Oconto Falls used six pitchers.

For Seymour, Sam Blank was 3-for-4 , while Hunter Clark went 2-for-3 and Ryan Peterson had the lone RBO for the Thunder.

Shawano 1, New London 0

SHAWANO – Jacob Lacy’s RBI single in the fifth was all Shawano needed in the Bay Conference win.

Dylan Sumnicht threw a complete game shutout for the Hawks. Sumnicht allowed four hits with eight strikeouts in seven innings.

Will Wault lasted six innings for New London and recorded 12 strikeouts.

Southern Door 11, Mishicot 10

BRUSSELS – Adam Gutschow hit a walk-off three run double, propelling Southern Door to the win.

Gutschow’s hit came with two outs in the bottom of the seventh. Gutschow had two hits in the game.

Nick LeCaptain got the win, throwing three innings in relief.