Delmarva Sports Scoreboard: April 4, 2017

Softball

Mardela 6, North Dorchester 0

Kalie Adkins threw a 1-hitter to blank the Eagles. Alexa Jones had 2 RBI and Sydney Goertzen added 2 hits.

Snow Hill 3, Pocomoke 0 (Monday)

Parkside 12, Stephen Decatur 0 (Monday)

Mardela 12, Washington 4 (Monday)

Bennett 11, Wi-Hi 1 (Monday)

Salisbury Christian 15, Cambridge 9 (Monday)

Baseball

Bennett 10, Wi-Hi 6 (Monday)

Mardela 12, Washington 5 (Monday)

Snow HIll 8, Pocomoke 3 (Monday)

Parkside 3, Stephen Decatur 1 (Monday)

St. Michaels 8, Colonel Richardson 2 (Monday)

Kent County 10, North Dorchester 9 (Monday)

North Caroline 6, Kent Island 5 (Monday)

Girls lacrosse

Sussex Tech 17, Wi-Hi 4 (Monday)

Cambridge 14, Salisbury School 3 (Monday)

Boys lacrosse

Parkside 17, Kent County 2

Jakob Keidel and Davis Ingly both had 4 goals and 1 assist to lead the Rams. Austin Ingly had 2 goals and 2 assists, with Rashaan Evans adding 2 goals.

Wi-Hi 11, Sussex Tech 10 (Monday)

North Caroline 14, Bennett 4 (Monday)

Girls tennis

Parkside 6, Snow Hill 1

Bennett 4, Stephen Decatur 3

Boys tennis

Parkside 6, Snow Hill 1