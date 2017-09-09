Texas RB DeMareus Hosey rolls up 406 rushing yards, four TDs in just second varsity start

Safe to say DeMareus Hosey had a good Friday night.

Hosey’s team, Justin Northwest (Fort Worth, Texas), erased a 31-27 halftime deficit to go onto win 56-46 against McKinney North. And Hosey was a huge part of it.

In just his second varsity start (!), Hosey rushed for 407 yards on 37 carries with four touchdowns.

Hosey, a junior, was somewhat prophetic. Before the season, he told the Star-Telegram he wanted to average 200 yards and two scores per game.

He doubled that Friday.

“I knew I was going to have a big game once I started seeing my O-line punishing the D-line and the linebackers, and (their) secondary was not physical at all, so it was time to go all out,” Hosey told USA TODAY High School Sports. “But this one is definitely all up to my O-line.”