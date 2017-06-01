Texas keeps rolling, lands 4-star DB DeMarvion Overshown

The Longhorns may not be back to dominant standards on the field yet, but it sure looks like Tom Herman has them back there on the recruiting front.

On Wednesday night, Herman landed the latest big time recruit of his Class of 2018 when four-star defensive back DeMarvion Overshown chose the Longhorns ahead of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and a number of other national powers.

Immediately after Overshown’s commitment, Herman and the Texas social media staff went into overdrive on the meme front:

The #RevolUTion18 keeps Rollin' with another addition from #bEASTtexas 🤘🏽Get on board this Train, or get Run Over by It #ThisIsTexas pic.twitter.com/Sd6Tg0cDg2 — Craig Naivar (@Coach_Naivar) June 1, 2017

Let's GO!! BIG time boom from bEASTtexas!! This one has @Coach_Naivar leaving the building tonight like…… Who's next!! 👀👀#RevolUTion18 pic.twitter.com/jESpfrAXDb — Corby Meekins (@corbymeekins) June 1, 2017

Overshown committed to Texas on Twitter, where he has also been a frequent recipient of expert praise, including comparisons to the late, great Sean Taylor.

First I want to thank god and my family for helping me make this decision…..I have officially committed to UT #revolution18 pic.twitter.com/bihLfhrQFj — DeMarvion Overshown (@dee_overshown6) June 1, 2017

Now he gets to focus on the field throughout his entire senior season, after which he’ll head to Austin, the latest piece in what is rapidly becoming a dominant Class of 2018.