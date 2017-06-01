Texas keeps rolling, lands 4-star DB DeMarvion Overshown

USA Today Sports

The Longhorns may not be back to dominant standards on the field yet, but it sure looks like Tom Herman has them back there on the recruiting front.

On Wednesday night, Herman landed the latest big time recruit of his Class of 2018 when four-star defensive back DeMarvion Overshown chose the Longhorns ahead of Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma and a number of other national powers.

Immediately after Overshown’s commitment, Herman and the Texas social media staff went into overdrive on the meme front:

Overshown committed to Texas on Twitter, where he has also been a frequent recipient of expert praise, including comparisons to the late, great Sean Taylor.

Now he gets to focus on the field throughout his entire senior season, after which he’ll head to Austin, the latest piece in what is rapidly becoming a dominant Class of 2018.

