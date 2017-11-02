Texas safety commit DeMarvion Overshown ready for Under Armour All-America Game

Arp (Texas) safety DeMarvion Overshown received his Under Armour All America Game jersey Thursday at his school as part of the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.

“It’s been a nerve-wracking day,” Overshown told USA TODAY. “An exciting day, too, accepting this jersey. It means a lot to me and is a blessing. I want to thank my family for always keeping my head straight so I could achieve this.

“Growing up I always wanted to be a part of the Under Armour Game. The big names that have played in this, to be able to put my name in there with them is really cool.”

Overshown is a four-star rated safety who has committed to Texas. According to ESPN he is the No. 2 ranked safety in the Class of 2018 and is a top-six overall prospect in the state of Texas. The 6-foot-3, 190-pound senior is ranked No. 50 overall in the ESPN300 list of recruits int he Class of 2018.

The Under Armour All-Amreica Game is scheduled for Jan. 4 at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. and will be televised live on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. EST. And Overshown, for one, is plenty excited about showing how he stacks up against the rest of the nation’s best.

“I’m really just looking forward to competing against some great athletes up there. Getting to know other recruits and things.

“It’s a huge relief to be done with recruiting. Coaches still try to hit me up, but getting all those schools off my back for a little has been great, and let me focus on playing the game and other things that you need to take care of.”