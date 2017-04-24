DeMatha's versatile DeMarcco Hellams getting major offers as a sophomore

CLIFTON, Va. — DeMarcco Hellams has the type of athletic ability that makes him a Swiss Army knife for any college coach.

Last season at DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), the sophomore lined up at receiver, defensive back, even a little linebacker and running back. At 6-2 and 190, he has good hands and a willingness to take or give a hit, so there’s a lot of opportunity for him going forward. On Sunday, he was one of the top sophomores at the D.C. regional for Nike’s The Opening.

“Early playing experience has helped my game,” Hellams said. “I have more experience than some guys, so when I’m on the field, my age doesn’t matter.”

Hellam’s older brother, DeLante, also a receiver, helped the Stags go 12-0 and win the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference for a fourth consecutive season. DeLante signed with Stony Brook this spring.

DeMarcco, who can long jump 18-5.5 and runs a 24.64 200 meters, already has 14 football offers, including Louisville, Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, Rutgers, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Michigan State, Virginia and Toledo, among others.

In late March, he got his latest offers, from Michigan State and Virginia, and from April 14-15, he visited the University of Michigan and Michigan State.

“Where I play, it’s all depending on the school,” Hellams said. “Most schools I talk to, they would let me play receiver.”

Now that his older brother is gone, Hellams will get a chance to show what he can do there against a top-flight DeMatha schedule that includes a game at Super 25 champion Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas) and WCAC runner-up St. John (Washington, D.C.).