Denmark’s Derricks, Lena’s Borchert net 1,000th | Boys

LUXEMBURG – Matt Wagner scored 24 points and Connor Nelson had 20 points, with six made 3-pointers, as the Marinette boys basketball team handed Luxemburg-Casco its first loss in the North Eastern Conference, 76-75, on Thursday.

Jordan Wendt scored another 16 points for the Marines (9-7, 6-6), who shot an impressive 13-for-15 from the free-throw line to hold off the Spartans after completing their own second-half comeback.

Luxemburg-Casco (13-3, 12-1) got a game-high 29 points from Mitchell Jandrin and 13 more from Anthony Otradovec.

Marinette…30 46 – 76

Luxemburg-Casco…33 42 – 75

MARINETTE – Miller 2, Fayta 2, Stroming 2, Wagner 24, Wendt 16, Nelson 20, Poetzel 11. 3-pt: Wagner 3, Nelson 6, Poetzel 1. FT: 13-15. F: 4.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Jandrin 29, Otradovec 13, Deprey 2, Wotruba 8, Ronsman 6, Coisman 7, TeKulve 12. 3-pt: Jandrin 4, Otradovec 3, TeKulve 2. FT: 4-8. F: 7.

Wrightstown 67, Denmark 60

WRIGHTSTOWN – Denmark standout Blake Derricks scored his 1,000th career point, but Wrightstown secured the win on a big second-half rally.

James Hansen scored 19 points, Luke Haese scored 10 points, and Tyler Theunis, Mayson Hazaert and Jake Klister added nine points each for Wrightstown (9-7, 6-6), which outscored Denmark 41-25 in the second half. The Tigers took their first lead with 2:30 remaining before pulling away with free throws.

Brady Jens had 19 points and Derricks scored 18 to lead Denmark (8-8, 7-6).

Denmark…35 25 – 60

Wrightstown…26 41 – 67

DENMARK – Derricks 18, Short 4, Jens 19, Suemnick 10, Satori 3, Sipiorski 6. 3-pt: Derricks 2, Jens 3. FT: 5-12. F: 14.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Theunis 9, Froehlke 5, Hazaert 9, Klister 9, Hansen 19, Haese 10, Beining 6. 3-pt: Froehlke 1, Hazaert 1, Hansen 2, Haese 2, Beining 2. FT: 13-18. F: 18.

Lena 61, Niagara 53

NIAGARA – Hunter Borchert became the eighth player in program history to surpass 1,000 career points, leading Lena to a Marinette & Oconto Conference victory.

Dalton Anderson and Connor Heise each scored 18 points for the Wildcats (13-3, 10-2). Borchert finished with 17 points. .

Ethan Blagec led the Badgers (6-10, 3-9) in scoring with 18 points, while Jacob Bousley chipped in 13 points.

Lena…36 25 – 61

Niagara…31 22 – 53

LENA – Marquardt 2, C Borchert 2, Potter 2, Anderson 18, H Borcher 17, Heise 18, Lange 2. 3-pt: Anderson 4. FT: 5-9. F: 17.

NIAGARA – Oratch 3, Blagec 18, Maki 6, Al Hagerty 1, Au Hagert 8, Bousley 13, Jeffords 4. 3-pt: Blagec 3. FT: 12-23. F: 16.

Crivitz 68, STAA 52

CRIVITZ – Kershaw Stumbris had 19 points and Travis Giese scored 17 as the Wolverines used a quick start to get the M&O win.

Jakob Voss added 13 points for Crivitz (11-5, 9-3).

Jack Farley scored 19 points, Tyler Stuart had 14 and Charles Hornick scored 12 for STAA (5-11, 3-9).

STAA…24 28 – 52

Crivitz…38 30 – 68

ST. THOMAS – Stuart 14, Powers 3, Bourdelais 4, Farley 19, Hornick 12. 3-pt: Stuart 2, Powers 1, Farley 2, Hornick 1. FT: 10-11. F: 18. Fouled out: Faucett.

CRIVITZ – Werner 2, Voss 13, Bauer 9, Strumbris 19, Kaldenberg 6, Lawrence 2, Giese 17. 3-pt: Voss 1, Bauer 1, Stumbris 1, Kaldenberg 1. FT: 14-23. F: 13.

Suring 63,

Wausaukee 27

SURING – Three players recorded 15 points apiece for the Eagles in the M&O win.

John Christensen, Chris Geniesse and Ryan Mahoney all tallied 15 for Suring (13-3, 10-2).

Brandon Shigouri led Wausaukee (1-16, 1-12), scoring 10 points, while Matt Delfosse had nine.

Wausaukee…11 16 – 27

Suring…37 26 – 63

WAUSAUKEE – Dunlap 2, B. Shigouri 10, Rollo 2, Delfosse 9, C. Renikow 4. 3-pt: B. Shigouri 1. FT: 4-6. F: 12.

SURING – Christensen 15, Geniesse 15, Mahoney 15, Gerndt 5, Krueger 2, Vollmar 2, Stegeman 3, Smith 2, Lally 2, Garrigan 2. 3-pt: Geniesse 1, Mahoney 3. FT: 6-11. F: 7.

Peshtigo 73,

Coleman 30

PESHTIGO – Ryley Demmith dropped 19 points, powering the Bulldogs to the win.

Matt Larsen added 17 points for Peshtigo (13-2, 11-1 M&O), including five 3-pointers, and Joey Bradley scored 16.

Cole Woulf and Austin Tachick each registered 11 points for Coleman (5-9, 5-6).

Coleman…13 17 – 30

Peshtigo…44 29 – 73

COLEMAN – Woulf 11, Tachick 11, VanHoff 4, Marquardt 2, Nelson 2. 3-pt: Would 1, Tachick 1. FT: 6-10. F: 10.

PESHTIGO – Demmith 19, Larsen 17, Bradley 16, Goneau 6, Tackmier 5, Carrveau 3, Noffke 3, Neumann 2, Thill 2. 3-pt: Larsen 5, Tackmier 1, Carriveau 1. FT: 10-14. F: 9.

Oneida Nation 80, Gillett 43

ONEIDA – The Thunderhawks cruised in the M&O matchup.

Melvin Matson scored a game-high 19 points for Oneida Nation (11-5, 8-4) and hit four 3’s.

The Thunderhawks got 16 more points from Ryan King 15 out of Seth Charles.

The Tigers (2-14, 0-12) were led in scoring by Ben Frank and Jesse Schafer who each scored 10 points.

Gillett…17 26 – 43

Oneida Nation…39 41 – 80

GILLETT – Krause 5, Block 3, Sexton 6, Anderson 2, Long 7, Frank 10, Schaefer 10. 3-pt: Krause 1, Frank 2. FT: 10-17. F: 19.

ONEIDA NATION – Charles 15, Matson 19, John 4, Sanchez 8, King 16, Hill 3, Fowler 4, Summers 11. 3-pt: Charles 2, Matson 4, Sanchez 2, Hill 1. FT: 17-30 F: 14.

Southern Door 91, Sevastopol 36

BRUSSELS – Nick LeCaptain and Kyle Daoust each scored 22 points as the Eagles rolled to the Packerland Conference win.

Sam Gerend added 17 and Derik LeCaptain had 15 for Southern Door (12-2, 7-1), which led 58-8 at halftime.

Hunter Ebel had nine points for Sevastopol (1-15, 0-10).

Sevastopol…8 28 – 36

Southern Door…58 33 – 91

SEVASTOPOL – Jorns 2, Pollman 5, Pflieger 3, Habali 3, Ebel 9, Demmin 7, Garcia 7. 3-pt: Pollman 1, Pflieger 1, Habali 1, Ebel 1, Demmin 1. FT: 3-9. F: 7.

SOUTHERN DOOR – Pierre 6, Claflin 5, Gerend 17, N. LeCaptain 22, Daoust 22, Delveaux 4, D. LeCaptain 15. 3-pt: Claflin 1, gerend 3, N. LeCaptain 4, D. LeCaptain 1. FT: 4-4. F: 11.

Gibraltar 75,

NEW Lutheran 74

GREEN BAY – The Vikings held on for the Packerland Conference win.

With a 75-73 lead and one second left, Gibraltar (9-7, 4-5) was called for a technical foul, sending NEW Lutheran (7-10, 4-6) to the line. But the Blazers made 1-of-2 free-throws.

Nathan Surges dropped 20 points to lead Gibraltar, including six 3-pointers. Trevor Reinhardt added 18 points and Connor Brennan chipped in 12.

Mitchell Lynch totaled 19 points for the Blazers, while both Samuel Meerstein and Will Laatsch each scored 15.

Gibraltar…33 42 – 75

NEW Lutheran…31 43 – 74

GIBRALTAR – T. Reinhardt 18, Weddig 2, Surges 20, Brennan 12, Ewaskowitz 4, T. Kropuenske 19. 3-pt: T. Reinhardt 4, Surges 6, Brennan 2. FT: 3-6. F: 15.

NEW LUTHERAN – Be. Reisler 6, Meerstein 15, Siudzinski 3, Laatsch 15, Br. Reisler 4, Lynch 19, Sabel 12. 3-pt: Lynch, Sabel 3, Meerstein 1. FT: 7-16. F: 12.