Denmark’s Derricks scores 40 again | Boys Rdp

Denmark senior Blake Derricks scored 40 points in a win over Marinette last week. The follow-up went very well, too.

Derricks scored 40 points again, as the Vikings downed Fox Valley Lutheran 74-61 on Friday.

Brady Jens also chipped in 13 points for Denmark (5-4, 4-2 North Eastern Conference). The Vikings shot an impressive 21-for-26 from the free-throw line.

Ben Uitenbroek scored 15 points for the Foxes (2-7, 2-3).

Denmark…35 39 – 74

Fox Valley Lutheran…25 36 – 61

DENMARK – Bisbee 3, Derricks 40, Shorts 8, Jens 13, Robas 3, Sipiorski 7. 3-pt: Bisbee 1, Derricks 2, Jens 1, Robas 1. FT: 21-26. F: 19.

FOX VALLEY LUTHERAN – Schild 8, Doyen 8, Barrington 6, Olsen 3, Kraftzenk 12, Price 3, Rodencal 6, Uitenbroek 15. 3-pt: Schild 2, Kraftzenk 2, Price 1, Uitenbroek 1. FT: 9-16. F: 20.

Luxemburg-Casco 74, Clintonville 49

LUXEMBURG – The Spartans drained 13 3-pointers in cruising past the Truckers for a key NEC win.

Luxemburg-Casco (7-2, 6-0) was led by Bryce Te Kulve, who scored a game-high 26 points, including four 3’s.

Mitchell Jandrin hit five 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Anthony Otradovec hit three 3’s and scored 11.

Tyler Petermann scored 19 points for Clintonville (7-2, 4-2).

Clintonville…21 28 – 49

Luxemburg-Casco…33 41 – 74

CLINTONVILLE – Petermann 19, Schirpke 6, Koeppen 5, Schroeder 5, Krueger 3, K Finger 3, Wittman 3, Marheine 3, S Finger 2. 3-pt: Petermann 3, Koeppen 1, Schroeder 1, K Finger 1, Wittman 1. FT: 4-6. F: 11. Fouled out: Krueger.

LUXEMBURG-CASCO – Te Kulve 26, Jandrin 16, Coisman 12, Otradovec 11, Ronsman 4, Zeitler 3, Isenberg 2. 3-pt: Te Kulve 4, Jandrin 5, Otradovec 3, Zeitler 1. FT: 5-9. F: 12.

Wrightstown 79, Marinette 73

WRIGHTSTOWN – Luke Haese, Mayson Hazaert and James Hansen combined for 53 points in the Tigers NEC win.

Haese recorded 19 points for Wrightstown (6-4, 3-3), while Hazaert and Hansen each had 17. Haese and Hazert went a combined 10-of-12 from the 3-point line.

Jordan Wendt led Marinette (6-5, 3-4) with 17 points and 16 rebounds. Jake Poetzl also totaled 17 points, while Matt Wagner registered 13.

Marinette…33 40 – 73

Wrightstown…29 50 – 79

MARINETTE – Miller 7, Fayta 9, Stroming 2, Wagner 13, Wendt 17, Nelson 8, Poetzl 17. 3-pt: Fayta 1, Wagner 3, Wendt 2, Poetzl 2. FT: 7-15. F: 20.

WRIGHTSTOWN – Smith 6, Theunis 5, Froehlke 6, Hazaert 17, Klister 6, Hansen 17, Haese 19, Beining 3. 3-pt: Smith 2, Theunis 1, Froehlke 1, Hazaert 5, Hansen 1, Haese 5, Beining 1. FT: 13-24. F: 20.

Little Chute 57, Oconto Falls 44

OCONTO FALLS – The Mustangs won the NEC matchup.

The Panthers (1-8, 0-5) got a team-high 12 points from Mason Sefcik.

Little Chute (7-3, 5-1) was led by Devin Plate, who scored 18 points.

Little Chute…27 30 – 57

Oconto Falls…15 29 – 44

LITTLE CHUTE – Plate 18, Co Mara 2, Hieptas 4, Ca Mara 3, M Schommer 7, Huss 4, S Schommer 3, Stevens 3, Knudson 13. 3-pt: Plate 2, M Schommer 2, S Schommer 1, Knudson 3. FT: 12-21. F: 14.

OCONTO FALLS – Sefcik 12, Bloom 5, Kurth 10, Manns 3, Schoen 4, Carriveau 2, Petersen 4, Klimpke 4. 3-pt: Sefcik 3, Bloom 1, Kurth 2, Manns 1. FT: 3-8. F: 18.

Pulaski 64, De Pere 41

PULASKI – The Red Raiders rolled past the Redbirds in impressive fashion to pick up a Fox River Classic victory.

Jacob DeStarkey recorded a double-double for Pulaski (9-1, 6-0), finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

The Red Raiders got another 16 points from Wade Geenen and 10 more from Trevor Stiebe.

Maxwell Huddleston scored a team-high 15 points for De Pere (5-4, 3-2).

De Pere…19 22 – 41

Pulaski…34 30 – 64

DE PERE – Roffers 3, Collette 4, Hoffmann 8, Joseph 9, Danen 2, Huddleston 15. 3-pt: Roffers 1, Hoffmann 2, Joseph 1. FT: 6-12. F: 9.

PULASKI – Stiebe 10, Narges 2, Malewski 2, Geenen 16, Hendricks 2, DeStarkey 24, VandenHeuvel 8. 3-pt: Stiebe 2, Geenen 2, DeStarkey 2. FT: 12-13. F: 12.

Bay Port 96,

G.B. Preble 49

SUAMICO – The Pirates led by 32 points at halftime and cruised to the FRCC home win.

Jack Plumb (20 points) and Jordan Nolle (17) each shot 7-of-7 from the field, while Nolle and Brett Frieder (14 points) each was 3-for-3 on 3’s. Cordell Tinch added four points, eight assists and four steals for Bay Port (7-2, 5-0).

Camden Wall scored 18 points for Preble (2-8, 0-6), while Maxwell Wagner had 13 and Ryan Buss had 12.

G.B. Preble…19 30 – 49

Bay Port…51 45 – 96

GREEN BAY PREBLE – Wall 18, Wagner 13, Boockmeier 2, Buss 12, May 1, Watermolen 3. 3-pt: Wall 4, Wagner 1. FT: 8-14. F: 17.

BAY PORT – Tinch 4, Stelzer 8, Frieder 14, Nolle 17, Plumb 20, Stratman 2, Melchior 3, LaMue 2, Maternoski 2, Johnson 5, Mooren 2, Krause 5, Schroeder 2, Nagel 8, Green 1. 3-pt: Frieder 3, Nolle 3, Plumb 1, Melchior 1, Krause 1, Nagel 2. FT: 13-16. F: 15.

G.B. Southwest 69, Manitowoc 64

GREEN BAY – The Trojans were able to hold off a second-half rally by the Ships to earn the FRCC victory.

Will Pytleski led the way with 20 points, while Jason Simmons also chipped in 17 for Southwest (6-5, 2-5).

The Trojans got 12 more points from Lucas Stieber, who also knocked down two 3’s.

T.J. Schneider scored 17 for the Ships (5-6, 1-6) while Mychael Dopirak added 16.

Manitowoc…20 44 – 64

G.B. Southwest…33 36 – 69

MANITOWOC – Bandt 6, Rathsack 8, Linsmeyer 2, Schneider 17, Broecker 8, Dopirak 16, Wanek 4, Reindl 3. 3-pt: Rathsack 1, Schneider 2, Dopirak 1. FT: 14-18. F: 23. Fouled out: Rathsack, Schneider.

GREEN BAY SOUTHWEST – Keener 10, Simmons 17, Stieber 12, Statz 1, Landry 7, Pytleski 20, Howard 2. 3-pt: Stieber 2, Landry 1, Pytleski 2. FT: 20-30. F: 14.

Xavier 81, Seymour 48

SEYMOUR – The Thunder fell at home to the unbeaten Hawks in a Bay Conference match up.

Nik Yaeger led Seymour (3-7, 2-3), scoring 11 points, while Trent Blake had 10.

Nate DeYoung totaled 18 points for Xavier (11-0, 4-0).

Xavier…50 31 – 81

Seymour…23 25 – 48

XAVIER – Egan 6, D. Ferris 5, Plamann 17, S. Ferris 9, Christensen 11, Schmitt 3, DeYoung 18, Otto 3, Geenen 3, Schlicht 6. 3-pt: D. Ferris 1, s. Ferris 3, Christensen 1, Schmitt 1, Otto 1, Geenen 1. FT: 11-12. F: 18.

SEYMOUR – Wieczorek 5, Murphy 3, Dreissen 4, Cornell 6, N. Yaeger 11, VandenHeuvel 5, Blake 10, C. Yaeger 2, Krause 2 3-pt: Wieczorek 1, Murphy 1, N. Yaeger 3, VandenHeuvel 1, Blake 1. FT: 3-4. F: 13.

West De Pere 63, Shawano 60

SHAWANO – Taylor Rahn dropped 15 points, leading the Phantoms to the road Bay Conference win.

Jake Karchinski added 13 points for West De Pere (9-4, 4-1), while Marcus Owens, Tyler Schwartz and Kody Eisch all tallied eight points.

Shawano (3-7, 2-2) had four players score in double-digits. Kaden Richards led all scorers with 19, while both Austin Kohl and Dakota Maltbey each recorded 14 points. Cole Nelson added 10 points.

West De Pere…36 27 – 63

Shawano…28 32 – 60

WEST DE PERE – Owens 8, Schwartz 8, Kempen 4, Eisch 8, Rahn 15, Kocken 3, Karchinski 13, Norton 4. 3-pt: Rahn 2, Karchinski 1, Kocken 1. FT: 15-27. F: 14.

SHAWANO – Richards 19, Nelson 10, Lacy 3, Kohl 14, Maltbey 14. 3-pt: Richards 3, Nelson 2, Lacy 1, Kohl 3. FT: 7-10. F: 23.

New London 50,

G.B. East 46 (OT)

GREEN BAY – The Red Devils fell in overtime at home in the Bay matchup.

Zack Crockett led East (3-9, 3-2), scoring 20 points, including a 3-pointer with five seconds left to force overtime. Collins Koltz added 11 for East.

New London (7-4, 1-3) took the lead in overtime with a 3-pointer from Jacob Johnson and Will Wohlt led in scoring with 13 points.

New London…12 32 6 – 50

G.B. East…21 23 2 – 46

NEW LONDON – Winkler 9, Lacy 7, Kurth 11, Johnson 5, Salazar 5, Wolht 13. 3-pt: Lacy 1, Johnson 1, Salazar 1. FT: 15-28. F: 12.

G.B. EAST – Farrell 3, Soward 2, Crockett 20, Green 3, Brantley 4, Flowers 1, Jones 2, Koltz 11. 3-pt: Crockett 1, Farrell 1, Koltz 1. FT: 7-16. F: 27.