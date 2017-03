As noted a year ago, Dennis Rodman Jr. was a budding basketball star for Corona Del Mar in Newport Beach, Calif.

His rise has continued this season as a 6-4 sophomore wing. He averaged 19.6 points per game for a team that went 22-8.

Dennis Rodman is a Hall of Famer with five NBA championships who retired in 2000.

Rodman Jr., who goes by D.J., also played football for Corona del Mar as you can see in the video below from Hudl.