Dennis Smith Jr.'s high school coach Heath Vandevender arrested for felony tax avoidance

S/O Dennis Smith (Trinity Christian) signed w/ NC State yesterday Another kid in college for HC Heath Vandevender pic.twitter.com/7mL2Xrwp6F — Jamie Shaw (@JamieShaw5) November 14, 2015

An established North Carolina high school basketball coach could face jail time for allegedly embezzling nearly $400,000 by not paying it in state taxes.

As reported by the News & Observer, Trinity Christian head basketball coach Heath Vandevender was charged with one count of felony embezzlement of state property in connection with his role as vice president of Truth Outreach Center, Inc., the parent organization behind Trinity Christian School’s K-12 facility.

Current N.C. State star Dennis Smith Jr. starred at Trinity Christian between 2012 and 2015, before departing to rehab a serious knee injury at North Carolina State.

The charges against Vandevender date from the coach’s failure to pay state witholding tax from 2008 through the end of 2015, an astonishing stretch of tax malfeasance, if true. The coach is expected to mount a legal defense, though what legal avenues he uses to defend himself remain to be seen.

For now, Vandevender sure seems to be in a heap of trouble.