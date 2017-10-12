Dentist who knew nothing about volleyball leads team to 34-0 start

Harrison County (Ky.) volleyball coach Bill Faulkner is in the midst of his greatest season after 16 years in charge. At 34-0, the Fillies are both undefeated and cruising, all while being led by a dentist.

Yes, as reported by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Faulkner is a dentist. He claims that he is almost certainly the only dentist in the country who also serves as a varsity volleyball coach, and could be the only dentist who is also a varsity coach of any type.

“It’s been a fun ride. This year’s been really crazy I have to admit,” Faulkner told the Herald-Leader. “I didn’t expect this by any means. … I know it’s really unusual.”

‘I knew nothing about volleyball at all.’ Undefeated team led by a dentist https://t.co/KDDe6Pc6Uc — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) October 11, 2017

Faulkner’s squad has never won a regional title, which they are in contention for entering their regular-season finale Thursday. Naturally, that doesn’t mean they’ll be able to keep it up, but it does signify a crowning achievement for a man who spends most of his time putting crowns in mouths.